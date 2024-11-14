FBI Thwarts '9/11-Style' Terror Attack Plot on US Soil

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) foiled a "9/11-style" terror attack plot that was meant to unfold on U.S. soil.

Anas Said, 28, of Houston, Texas, is accused of plotting a terrorist attack in the city and trying to provide material support to ISIS.

FBI Houston says the now-thwarted plot was part of Said's plans to commit various violent acts on behalf of ISIS.

According to authorities, Said admitted to researching how to conduct an attack on local military recruiting centers, offering up his home as a safe sanctuary to ISIS operatives, bragging about carrying out a "9/11-style" attack if he had the resources, and attempting to produce ISIS propaganda.

Said was taken into custody on Nov. 8 at his Houston apartment complex, the location where he allegedly devised the scheme.

FBI officials announced Said's arrest at a news conference Thursday morning.

"Today is a great day. We've taken a suspected terrorist off the streets of Houston," FBI Houston special agent in charge Douglas Williams told reporters.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani explained that Said was born in Houston but moved to Lebanon, his family's home country, and spent "a good part of his childhood" there. Hamdani said when agents confronted Said, he threw his cell phone against the ground in an attempt to smash it. A search of Said's devices revealed pro-ISIS images and messages, including communications with the official media outlet for ISIS, according to Hamdani. Said allegedly created at least five videos and two images that he sent to an ISIS social media and web designer for distribution. Said's laptop allegedly contained files of instructions on how to prepare C4 explosives, use a remote detonator, and prepare other various explosives. Said has been on the FBI Houston Joint Terrorist Task Force's radar since 2017. Authorities noticed Said because he ordered two stickers with pro-ISIS messaging: one displaying the ISIS flag and another showing a silhouette of a man holding a rifle with the caption, "Winning the Islamic Nation." "Our early investigation determined Said frequently viewed ISIS literature and other online propaganda," Williams said. When the FBI questioned Said in 2018, he claimed that he did not support ISIS killings. However, he admitted to visiting ISIS media websites and said the terrorist organization was "waking people up." Said was questioned four times by the FBI that year in relation to the pro-ISIS sticker purchases. Then, the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel spurred Said toward violence, Williams said, and he was accordingly pushed to the top of the FBI's priority list of national security threats. Said allegedly also wanted to target a Jewish group in Houston that supports Israel by impersonating a donor to meet with the organization's director and assaulting them if they didn't acquiesce. Williams said Said confessed to wanting to use explosives to commit a mass killing in the Houston area. His strategy involved joining the U.S. military just so he could carry out violence once inside their ranks, Williams stated. An undercover FBI agent allegedly asked Said if he would make and use an explosive belt. "If I did, it would be very easy. I would shave my beard and hair, put on a military uniform for camouflage, and go inside and push the button. Everything will turn into grilled meat," Said allegedly said. Court documents show Said is also connected to a separate plot to harm former President George W. Bush, according to Austin-based TV station KVUE. Said allegedly told the undercover FBI agent he had offered to house men who "attempted to enter Texas to kill 'Bush,' but that plot was not successful." Said also allegedly said Bush and President Joe Biden were "too old" to kill and that "it would be wasteful to use a bullet on them."

Said has a detention hearing on Thursday afternoon in federal court.



