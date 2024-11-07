Leftists Look to Loot As 'Reparations' for Kamala's Election Loss

In the wake of Kamala Harris losing in a landslide defeat to Donald Trump, leftists are looking to loot as "reparations" for her electoral loss.

On the day after Election Night, the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) announced that law enforcement is aware of far-left groups organizing online to loot local shops as revenge over the outcome of the 2024 election.

Advertisement

In accordance, PPD officers are currently dispatched throughout the city, including at locations identified as targets. "[W]e will continue increased patrols and staffing in the coming days as necessary to safeguard our business and residential communities," PPD said.

Philadelphia Police are aware of groups organizing online to loot stores as revenge for the election outcome. Similar mass looting crimes were organized previously to justify BLM rage. https://t.co/z0poCrfbBL pic.twitter.com/BgdSBva7c1 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2024

One activist account on Instagram directed followers to meet at the corner of 52nd and Market Street downtown: "COME DOWN EVERYONE N LETS GO LOOTING IT WILL BE FUN," adding that "LOOTING STARTS at 7PM."

Another post reads, "I say let's go loot them wards," in response to news of Trump winning five wards in Philly.

Similarly, during the George Floyd riots in 2020, when a wave of organized retail crime swept the country, Black Lives Matter leaders tried to justify looting as an act of racial justice.

According to investigative journalist Andy Ngo, the Black Rose Anarchist Federation has released a how-to guide on using Trump's second term as a time to recruit, radicalize, train, and deploy comrades.

The nationwide extremist group's post-election blueprint extensively lays out how to shut down the incoming Trump administration with boots on the ground, such as setting up encampments outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities. First, "Hit the Streets," then "Put the Hurt On," the organization advises in order to accomplish their "ultimate objective of social revolution and libertarian socialism."

"Organized disruptions give us a taste of our real power: we make this world run, and we can make it stop, too," the leftist collective says.

The Black Rose Anarchist Federation, a far-left extremist group, has released a guide on how to use Trump's second term as a way to recruit, radicalize and send out trained extremists to shut down the ability of the future administration to carry out its promises of governance. pic.twitter.com/2YkMkLz7Zv — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2024

In Chicago, leftist agitators already assembled, taking to the streets to reject the race results.

BREAKING: Activists take to the streets of Chicago to protest Donald Trump being elected President. pic.twitter.com/NSujCfX91h — Stu (@thestustustudio) November 7, 2024

Rallying outside Trump Tower, the anti-Trump protestors marched down Dearborn Street last night, chanting that Trump is "a thug." At times, the crowd shouted "Free Palestine!" and "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

According to a citizen journalist's on-the-ground footage, a radical police abolition group called the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression held a banner declaring "End the Trump Era. Stop White Supremacy."

Before the march began, activists from various groups gave speeches. Here are some pictures with quotes to get an idea of the messaging at this protest. pic.twitter.com/eFPtHOHD4z — Stu (@thestustustudio) November 7, 2024

In Portland, Antifa activists protested Trump's win in back-to-back uprisings and are planning again to carry out political violence on Friday.

Advertisement

Portland, Ore., Nov. 6 — Leftist protesters have gathered in downtown. pic.twitter.com/OGZOPsSfn2 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2024

Just in: Antifa and leftist agitators gathered for a direct action in Portland, Ore. to reject the election results. They confronted and hurled racial abuse at police. pic.twitter.com/l8Q3EiLZby — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 7, 2024

In Seattle, black bloc militants launched an Election Night attack at the former site of the deadly Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). However, Seattle cops swiftly quashed the anarchist occupation and arrested several radicals.

The group graffitied the park with pro-Palestine messages and anarchist symbols, per police pictures of the aftermath.