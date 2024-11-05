NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote
VIP
Biden-Harris Administration Wants Your Doctor to Quiz You Even More on Gun Ownership
Alsobrooks Defeats Hogan in Maryland Senate Race
Big Win: Trump Takes North Carolina
Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate
Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia
Ted Cruz Fends Off Another Democratic Challenger to Win Reelection
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped
Russia Blamed for Election Day Bomb Threats
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For
Obama Joins His Fellow Democrats in This Warning About Election Results
Tipsheet

Antifa Is Already Rioting

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  November 05, 2024 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Antifa agitators are already rioting in Democrat-led crime cesspools, calling for chaos on Election Night no matter who wins the White House.

Black bloc militants in the city of Seattle mobilized early in the evening to launch an Election Night attack at the former site of the deadly Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Seattle cops swiftly shut the anarchist occupation down and arrested several leftist activists, according to on-the-ground footage captured by The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

"There is a heavy police presence on the ground tonight," she said, noting that the Seattle Police Department is "not playing any games."

At least four Antifa suspects were arrested for obstructing traffic and defying law enforcement orders to get out of the road, per Daviscourt.

Ahead of the "direct action," on Instagram, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO-Seattle) circulated an event flyer proclaiming "Out of the voting booth, into the streets!" despite Washington being a vote-by-mail state. "It should go without saying that the racist and reactionary Republican agenda deserves no support from working and oppressed people..." the group wrote.

Over the weekend, Washington's Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he was ordering the activation of the state's National Guard in case of civil unrest over the 2024 general election.

In Oregon, Portland police officers are conducting bicycle patrols through downtown in anticipation of Antifa carrying out attacks tonight.

Investigative journalist Andy Ngo reported that Rose City Counter-Info, a Portland-based Antifa blog that claims responsibility for far-left attacks, was urging comrades to carry out political violence on Election Night in furtherance of their insurrection fantasies.

"As election night draws near, it seems like many anarchists are content with sitting back and watching what unfolds. We cannot predict what will happen — perhaps widespread riots, perhaps widespread nothing — but this should be even more reason to attack!" the Antifa site said, directing far-left followers to "show that no matter who they elect, we are ungovernable."

Meanwhile, other Antifa accounts told comrades to carry out smaller-scale attacks across the city while police are distracted downtown. "They plan to carry out political violence regardless of who wins, in line with their goal of destruction, anarchy and crime by any means," Ngo remarked.

Advertisement
Hundreds of Hamas supporters were rallying outside Fox News headquarters in New York City to try to cause chaos during Election Day coverage.

Conservative counter-protesters engaged in a standoff with the Hamas crowd across the street.

A man wearing a Make America Great Again hat near Times Square waved an American flag and chanted "USA!" at pro-Palestine passersby.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

"He's our president now. Get used to it!" a Trump supporter, reacting to the race results, shouted at the media staged at Rockefeller Center.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate Madeline Leesman
NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote Matt Vespa
Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia Rebecca Downs
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement