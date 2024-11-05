Antifa Is Already Rioting

Antifa agitators are already rioting in Democrat-led crime cesspools, calling for chaos on Election Night no matter who wins the White House.

Black bloc militants in the city of Seattle mobilized early in the evening to launch an Election Night attack at the former site of the deadly Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Seattle cops swiftly shut the anarchist occupation down and arrested several leftist activists, according to on-the-ground footage captured by The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

"There is a heavy police presence on the ground tonight," she said, noting that the Seattle Police Department is "not playing any games."

At least four Antifa suspects were arrested for obstructing traffic and defying law enforcement orders to get out of the road, per Daviscourt.

Breaking — Seattle PD arrests several black bloc Antifa wrecking havoc on Election Day downtown Seattle.



Video by: @KatieDaviscourt

Breaking — Seattle PD moves in to make additional arrests of Antifa members near the former CHAZ zone.



Black bloc Antifa members called for police officers to be killed.

Ahead of the "direct action," on Instagram, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO-Seattle) circulated an event flyer proclaiming "Out of the voting booth, into the streets!" despite Washington being a vote-by-mail state. "It should go without saying that the racist and reactionary Republican agenda deserves no support from working and oppressed people..." the group wrote.

Over the weekend, Washington's Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he was ordering the activation of the state's National Guard in case of civil unrest over the 2024 general election.

In Oregon, Portland police officers are conducting bicycle patrols through downtown in anticipation of Antifa carrying out attacks tonight.