Lizzo to Campaign With Kamala in Detroit

Lizzo is reportedly joining Vice President Kamala Harris for a get-out-the-vote event in Detroit this weekend.

The rapper will campaign with the Democratic presidential nominee on Saturday, according to CNN's White House correspondent Priscilla Alvarez. This comes as the Harris-Walz campaign tries to "harness celebrity figures to boost early voting."

New: Harris will be joined by Lizzo in Detroit Saturday for a get out the vote event and later that day, by Usher for an Atlanta rally, I’m told, as the campaign tries to harness celebrity figures to boost early voting. — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) October 18, 2024

Lizzo has been an outspoken supporter of Harris and showed support for the candidate immediately following President Joe Biden's forced exit from the 2024 race.

On July 22, slamming critics of Kamala who say she did nothing as vice president, Lizzo posted an Instagram video defending Harris and her time in office.

"For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn't do anything when she was VP, please, for $5,000, do not use Google [and] tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed," Lizzo said in the social media clip.

"The vice president's job is to take a back seat and support while the president does everything that's forward-facing," she added.

"It's funny because when Joe Biden was VP, the only things I really remember him doing was making cool videos with Barack, but when he ran for president, I didn't hear that same, 'He didn't do anything when he was VP' from people. So I wonder why y'all are saying it now."

"I think there's enough B.S. in the world. Let's all be for real and just say our quiet parts out loud, because the discourse is tired."

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022, the ultra-rich recording artist claimed that the current U.S. laws are "oppressing us."

"Your vote means everything to me. It means everything to make a change in this country," Lizzo said. She then directed her fanbase: "So remember when you're voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us."

"B*tch, this is winning, ho!" she concluded her acceptance speech.

Following a flurry of sexual harassment allegations and hostile workplace claims, Lizzo has been taking "a gap year," supposedly a break from the limelight, though she's since rebranded it as "a grind year." During this time, the musician has been "working, working, working" she says, and developing her shapewear brand, Yitty.

Lizzo appeared Monday at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit 2024, telling attendees gathered at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California, that she voted for Harris.

"I thought that today was a special moment to share that I did vote, and I voted for Kamala Harris," said Lizzo, who had donated half a million dollars to Planned Parenthood in response to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Later, she said, "There's so many important issues on the ballot this year. And I just want to encourage everyone—I know everyone in this room is going to vote—but please, anyone who's going to see this video or hear this, please vote."

This marked the first time the "Truth Hurts" singer spoke publicly after three former backup dancers filed a lawsuit last year against Lizzo, her production company, and her dance captain, accusing them of sexual, religious, and racial harassment; disability discrimination; assault; and false imprisonment.

Lizzo, known for celebrating body positivity and touting her plus-sized figure, was specifically accused of fat-shaming the former dancers while on tour.

The suit says that one time at an Amsterdam strip club, during a post-performance afterparty, Lizzo "began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas."

Apparently, these lewd acts have been on her mind for years. Lizzo previously expressed a desire to witness one of the so-called banana sex shows in the city's infamous Red Light District, according to her 2019 interview with an Amsterdam radio station.

"That's what I want to do, I need my potassium if you know what I'm saying. My p**s-tassium," she said on-air.