Trump Scores Another Win Against New York's Corrupt 'Justice' System

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 22, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UPDATE: Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung has issued a statement in response to the ruling. 

“In a decisive win for President Trump, the hoax Manhattan Case is now fully stayed and sentencing is adjourned. President Trump won a landslide victory as the American People have issued a mandate to return him to office and dispose of all remnants of the Witch Hunt cases. All of the sham lawfare attacks against President Trump are now destroyed and we are focused on Making America Great Again,” Cheung said. 

***Original story*** 

President-elect Donald Trump has scored another legal victory against the corrupt New York legal system.

Judge Juan Merchan moved Friday morning to delay Trump's sentencing in a business records case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, indefinitely.  In other words, Trump's case is on its way to dismissal. 

"On November 19, 2024, this Court received separate submissions from Defendant and the District Attorney of New York County ("DANY" or the "PEOPLE"), seeking various forms of relief in connection with the above-captioned matter. 'The respective applications are decided as follows: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that Defendant's request for leave to file a motion to dismiss pursuant to Criminal Procedure Law ("CPL*) § 210.40 is GRANTED," Merchan released Friday. "It is further ORDERED that the joint request for a motion schedule is GRANTED. Defendant's motion is due by the close of business Monday, December 2, 2024. 'The People's response is due by the close of business Monday, December 9, 2024. It is further ORDERED that the joint application for a stay of sentencing is GRANTED to the extent that the November 26, 2024, date is adjourned."

Sentencing in the case was originally set for November 26, 2024, but was pushed until after Trump's second presidential term in January 2029. The first delay came shortly after the former president won the presidentnial election against Vice President Kamala Harris on November 5. Trump has until December 2 to file a motion to dismiss. 

