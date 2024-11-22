Here's Pam Bondi's Stance on Illegal Immigration and Cartel Traffickers
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick
Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming...
Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About?
MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
'Obstructionist Transition': Biden Administration Is 'Loosening Immigration Policies' on t...
VIP
New Legislation Puts the Department of Education on the Chopping Block
Is It the End of the 'Big Media Era'?
A Political Mandate in Support of Pro-Second Amendment Policy
Here's Where MTG Will Fit Into the Trump Administration
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 22, 2024 11:00 AM

President-elect Donald Trump is rapidly filling up his cabinet with nominees, even announcing former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Department of Justice just hours after his first nominee -- Congressman Matt Gaetz -- dropped out of consideration Thursday. 

Advertisement

But who will become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still a mystery. Former Republican Congressman and FBI Special Agent Mike Rogers, who also ran for the U.S. Senate in Michigan during the 2024 campaign cycle, was at Mar-a-Lago last week for meetings. 

"The culture of the FBI on the 7th floor needs to be change - and that has to have a kind of reckoning," Rogers said during an interview with Fox and Friends this week. "The Bureau has lost the confidence of the the American people, that's a tragedy."

Recommended

Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

This isn't the first time Rogers has been considered for the job. In 2017 after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, Rogers was in the running as his replacement. 

Friday morning, longtime Trump advisor Dan Scavino shot down reports Rogers is up for the job. 

"Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It’s not happening — In his own words, “I have never even given it a thought.” Not happening," Scavino posted on X. 

Former Chief of Staff for the Acting Defense Secertary Kash Patel is reportedly still in consideration. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night Matt Vespa
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi Sarah Arnold
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity Victor Davis Hanson
Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming for You Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement