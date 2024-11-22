Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director

President-elect Donald Trump is rapidly filling up his cabinet with nominees, even announcing former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Department of Justice just hours after his first nominee -- Congressman Matt Gaetz -- dropped out of consideration Thursday.

But who will become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still a mystery. Former Republican Congressman and FBI Special Agent Mike Rogers, who also ran for the U.S. Senate in Michigan during the 2024 campaign cycle, was at Mar-a-Lago last week for meetings.

"The culture of the FBI on the 7th floor needs to be change - and that has to have a kind of reckoning," Rogers said during an interview with Fox and Friends this week. "The Bureau has lost the confidence of the the American people, that's a tragedy."

This isn't the first time Rogers has been considered for the job. In 2017 after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, Rogers was in the running as his replacement.

Friday morning, longtime Trump advisor Dan Scavino shot down reports Rogers is up for the job.

"Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It’s not happening — In his own words, “I have never even given it a thought.” Not happening," Scavino posted on X.

Former Chief of Staff for the Acting Defense Secertary Kash Patel is reportedly still in consideration.