Play BINGO With Us During the Presidential Debate

The last presidential debate collapsed a candidate's campaign completely.

It was the first domino to fall, setting in motion a coup to oust a senile octogenarian and install in his stead a younger DEI hire, who's just as incompetent, but at least she has a pulse.

Mere weeks after the Democrats DNR'ed Joe Biden's presidential campaign, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will duke it out on the debate stage as their respective parties' nominees.

Kamala, seeking her stand-out moment, will likely attempt to reproduce another "I'm speaking!" soundbite, and feminists the world over will quiver at the thought of all the glass ceilings she just smashed.

As Kamala cackles her way through the night, side-stepping any and all pointed questions, Trump will likely hammer her flip-flopping on fracking.

Kamala's past as a climate crusader is certainly coming back to haunt her on the 2024 campaign trail. Kamala, an early sponsor of the far-left Green New Deal, previously supported a ban on fracking before she abruptly changed course and has since avoided any mention of the proposal.

Pennsylvania is an apt place to call out Kamala's about-face on energy, as it's the second-largest producer of natural gas in the nation. As the saying goes, the road to the White House winds through Pennsylvania, and Keystone voters are looking to ensure that one of the most important industries in the must-win battleground can continue to thrive.

However, a ban on fracking is just one of her abandoned policy positions. Kamala has been reversing her stances across the board in an apparent attempt to recast herself as a centrist Democrat and appear more electable to moderates in key swing states.

In particular, Kamala is co-opting Trump's "Build The Wall" messaging to market herself as a border hawk, though she's been the border czar under Biden and has had four years to quash the illegal immigration crisis.

Trump could mock Kamala for jumping on the Trump Train there and straight up stealing his shtick, one she was not too fond of five seconds ago.

Trump also could mention the memes depicting him as the great feline defender, which precipitated from reactions to the Haitian invasion of Ohio, specifically in Springfield, where foreign nationals with special legal status are overrunning the small town. Insane reports of Haitians allegedly eating people's pets had ignited the news cycle in the lead-up to Tuesday night's showdown.

In Philadelphia, Trump and Kamala will face off for the time in possibly the only presidential debate between the two.

Now running his third presidential campaign, at this point, Trump is a master debater and should deliver an arousing performance.

Here's what's on our BINGO card for tonight's throwdown. Turn it into a drinking game to ease the angst.

Play for money. Play for bragging rights. Play for gruel in the gulag, if November ends disastrously.

Bonus points if Trump name-drops the "late, great" Hannibal Lecter. Automatic win if Kamala lays a coconut.