ICE Arrests Illegal-Alien Child Predator Lurking in Virginia

They're not sending their best.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal alien accused of committing child sex crimes in northern Virginia. This latest arrest adds to the growing number of recent ICE apprehensions in the residential DMV area.

Deportation officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Washington, D.C.'s Mobile Criminal Apprehension Team apprehended a 27-year-old Guatemalan national charged with crimes related to soliciting a young child and indecent exposure.

Federal authorities arrested the illegal on Jan. 3 at his residence in Falls Church, Virginia, after he was presumably let out on bail.

"This undocumented Guatemalan national posed a significant threat to minors in our Virginia communities," stated ERO Washington Field Office's director Liana Castano in an official ICE press release published Wednesday. "ERO Washington will continue our mission to apprehend and remove any noncitizen who threatens the safety of our public," the D.C. director added.

According to ICE, the Guatemalan native entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by an immigration official. On Dec. 20, 2023, Fairfax County Police arrested and charged the illegal immigrant with computer solicitation of a child between the ages of 7 and 15 and two counts of exposing his genitals.

The illegal alien will remain in ERO custody pending deportation proceedings.

Earlier this month, ICE agents apprehended an illegal alien currently facing a slew of child sex crimes, months after Fairfax County, a de facto "sanctuary" jurisdiction, freed the alleged pedophile in defiance of ICE's detainment request. On Jan. 4, ERO Washington finally nabbed the Honduran national accused of sexually abusing a Virginia minor and producing child pornography.

In December, ICE caught an MS-13 gang member convicted of killing a Maryland resident nearly five years after local law enforcement in Prince George's County, a nearby "sanctuary" jurisdiction, let the convict go despite the ICE detainer in place.

Prince George's County, a Democrat-led "sanctuary city," freed an MS-13 gang member—who was convicted of killing a Maryland resident—in defiance of ICE's detainment request. Let out of prison, the convicted killer roamed free for years on U.S. streets.https://t.co/brN2TqRrTM — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 22, 2023

ICE previously lambasted Prince George's County for protecting illegal-alien criminals through current "non-cooperation" policies. The county's Department of Corrections issued a memo in 2014 similarly declaring it would not honor ICE detainers unless accompanied by a warrant: "If an ICE Detainer is received for an individual in custody no action is to be taken. "

Democrat-led "sanctuary" cities and counties typically willfully defy ICE detainers, actively obstruct federal immigration enforcement, and put deportable criminals back on the streets, giving them the chance to commit more crimes in the community and beyond. Like Prince George's County in neighboring Maryland, Virginia's Fairfax County, which forms the surrounding suburbs of the nation's capital, has enacted several "sanctuary" policies shielding illegal aliens from possible deportation.