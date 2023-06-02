All-American Rejects: The Left's Racist War on Meritocracy

Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue rulings in a pair of landmark cases Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) has brought forth against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, alleging that their race-based college admissions practices actively discriminate against high-achieving students who don't fit the woke mold, often Asian American applicants.

Townhall has conducted a series of sitdown interviews, in the lead-up to the much-anticipated SCOTUS decisions, with Asian American community members outraged over the Ivy League's racial gatekeeping and affirmative action's trickle-down effects, now seeping into suburbia. As an affront to the race-obsessed Left's forever war on meritocracy, and in unyielding defense of the American Dream, which we, like many, believe is well worth fighting for, here are their firsthand accounts from the frontline:

Jon Wang, Harvard University reject now-attending the Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard hopeful Jon Wang, currently a freshman at Georgia Tech double-majoring in mathematics and computer science, was rejected by the Crimson's guard despite submitting a near-perfect SAT score. Achieving an elusive 1590, just 10 short of the total possible points, Wang outperformed 99 percent of all other test-takers, which also meant he placed among the top 1 percent.

"It's harder to gain acceptance as an Asian American..." Wang, remaining "cautiously optimistic" at the time, recalled his high school counselor telling him, in essence. "They didn't really give me much advice other than to try to appear a bit less Asian."

For example, Wang said, "Don't write your essays about Chinese traditions or things commonly associated with Asian culture."



Jon Wang | via Zoom interview (May 12, 2023)

On paper, Wang was surely a shoo-in for the Ivies: Aside from graduating with a 4.65 GPA, extracurriculars-wise, he was captain of the academic QuizBowl team, a competitive golfer, making headlines at junior tournaments across the country, and co-founded a start-up company that provides golf-data analytics to the Chinese market via an app he had developed the backend code for.

"Obviously, race plays a factor in it," Wang stated, noting that based on SFFA's acceptance-percentage model, his approximately 20-percent possibility of being admitted into Harvard as an Asian American would have skyrocketed to a 77-percent chance of admission if he were Hispanic, with the liklihood climbing to 95 percent if his race was black. "The model's results are pretty clear..." Wang said of the calculations. "The fact that I'm Asian—I don't think makes my accomplishments any less valuable."

Shortly after the Harvard-rejection letter arrived, Wang joined SFFA in hopes of changing the racially rigged game for younger college-bound Asian Americans facing the feat soon as well as applicants of the coming generations. "Maybe my kids in the future," Wang, the son of first-generation Chinese immigrants, mused, "so they don't have to deal with unfairness in the system."

Yun-Lung Yang, Montgomery County Public Schools college/career counselor

White Oak Middle School resource counselor Yun-Lung Yang, a veteran advisor who's spent almost over a decade entrenched in the American education system, has been offering an array of academic guidance ranging from career counseling to tactics for navigating the college admissions process. Back when he was working with prospective students at the high school level, Yang advised Asian American college applicants not to denote racial identity on their applications to avoid hurting their chances.



Yun-Lung Yang | via in-person interview (March 15, 2023)

Growing up in an immigrant household, Yang recalled being told, "You're not Caucasian, and you also don't have affirmative action. So, what you need to do is be the best. And if you're the best, they'll pick you." However, he said the times have changed.

"That's no longer the case, even if you are the best, and you have the best test scores; you have the best grades; you have everything set," Yang said. "But, if you end up circling that you are Asian American on your application, you are kind of shooting yourself in the foot."

"I think everyone needs to speak up," Yang urged.

In one particular instance, Yang recounted a school meeting where "everybody was sitting there looking at the chart where they combined the Asian and the white [demographics] in the same data point. Everyone was looking at each other like, 'What the heck is this?' But nobody said anything."

"If that was the case for any other ethnicity, there would be people hootin' and hollerin' and rioting. Doing all kinds of stuff. Because it's coming to the point where this is not acceptable and this is going to the point where we will lose the American Dream and we will lose meritocracy, whatever it might be. We can't let that happen, and we have to speak up," he stressed.

Jeff Ho, Poolesville High School freshman

15-year-old Jeff Ho, a ninth-grader at a public top-ranked Maryland magnet school, where the Advanced Placement (AP) participation is 91% and minority enrollment comprises more than half of the student body, has encountered what it's like to be typecasted in the stereotypical role of an academically gifted Asian student, a go-to stereotype, reinforced by affirmative action policies, Ho asserted, that academia and society at-large frequently reference to hold Asian Americans to a higher standard.

"As an Asian American, I definitely know [...] and the whole of America knows, that when I apply for colleges, the College Board will look at me as an Asian American, and I will be at a disadvantage [because] of that," Ho, wearing an SFFA shirt, told Townhall, alluding to the open secret that collegiate institutions afford minorities, excluding Asians, preferential treatment in the entryway.



Jeff Ho | via in-person interview (Feb. 11, 2023)

Ho explained how his immigrant parents, who fled the Chinese countryside in search of a better life, aren't part of a privileged class, as the mainstream media tends to portray the average Asian American household with a well-to-do socioeconomic status.

"My parents came from China to escape [...] and they came with one suit of luggage with just clothes, legal documents, and a bit of money. And they come from, basically, nothing to where I am right now in America. They are immigrants. They've worked for everything we have..." Ho said, describing the hardships that his mother and father have overcome to provide for their children. "It is absolutely disgusting how they've worked so hard only for me—to work my hardest, as well—to be at a disadvantage."

Ho contemplated how he'll approach college applications when the time comes. "We should be proud to be Asian Americans. I think everybody should be proud of their own race, but in this society, given the impacts of affirmative action, sometimes you just have to downplay that to get by," Ho said. However, he resolved, "I'm not going to conform to these activists telling me that I should be ashamed of who I am." It's "absolutely immoral," Ho called the Left's attempts to suppress Asian American identity.

Addressing the small, but vocal, subset of "misled" Asian Americans who stand behind affirmative action, Ho asked those supporters to reflect on the statistical disparities. "How can we simply look at this and let this happen to us as Americans—not even [as] parts of the Asian American community, but as Americans—for us to be looked at our race and discriminated against?" Ho questioned, adding, "It is unAmerican and against every single moral, value, and principle of the Asian American community."

"When someone tells you to be quiet to fight for racial justice, I say, 'Are you really fighting for justice when you tell other races to be quiet?' [...] How are you gonna fight against racism by discriminating against others?" Ho further questioned in his message.

Eva Guo, parent and former Students for Fair Admissions board member

Community organizer Eva Guo, a mother of two school-aged kids and formerly on SFFA's board of directors, said Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is prioritizing checking DEI (diversity, inclusion, and equity) boxes over ensuring the quality of of the children's education, especially maintaining academic excellence within the county's Gifted and Talented programming.

"As a parent, I am concerned about the quality of GT program since they use racial quota as selecting criteria," Guo voiced.



Eva Guo | via in-person interview (Feb. 11, 2023)

Citing a 2016 report MCPS had published on reforming its Gifted and Talented program, when the school administration changed GT selection criteria from merit-based to racial equity, Guo explained: "The reason for this reform was that they thought there were too many Asians in the Gifted and Talented program. As a result of the GT reform, many highly qualified Asian American students have been rejected by the central GT program while non-Asians with much lower GT test scores are accepted."

Specifically, the GT admission rate of Asian students had decreased 20 percent every consecutive year since 2017 in the overhaul's aftermath Guo said, while other ethnic groups, such as black students and Hispanics, had admission rates soar yearly.

"Lowering the bar does not solve any problems and cannot help close the achievement gap either. In reality, students who were admitted to the GT program merely due to their skin color most likely will fail or drop out the program since they are unable to catch up with the accelerated pace," said Guo, who received the 2022 Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) Outstanding Supporter Award in recognition of her contributions to pursuing equal-education rights for all children.

Jayson Li, Poolesville High School freshman

Guo's son, 15-year-old Jayson Li, also exiting his first year at Poolesville High School, called the GT entrance exams there racially biased with standards that fluctuate depending on who's taking the tests. "I have plenty of friends that are non-Asian American who have gotten much lower scores than I have—maybe 10, 20 percent lower—and they got in while I did not," Li said.

"I feel like there are a lot higher expectations for Asian Americans in my magnet program..." the ninth-grade student stated.

Beyond the double-standards, Asian American students have been experiencing blatant bigotry from their peers within Li's rigorous STEM-styled science, math, and computer science (SMCS) house. "Especially this school year, we've been called out [...] and they've been using some slurs as well," Li said. The reason for the hostility toward Asians, prevalent not just on school ground, but elsewhere in America, Li believes, is establishing a racial hierarchy by "punching down to raise themselves up."

"You don't need to harm others in order to boost yourself," Li said.



Jayson Li | via in-person interview (Feb. 11, 2023)

Though graduation is still years away for the high schooler, whose heart is set on attending Duke University or Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he expressed concerns, a disquiet immensely felt by Li's family, that his dreams could be dashed if the U.S. Supreme Court decides not to side with SFFA in either case, instead, ruling in favor of the institutional powers that be.

Li said that he knows of some students who had opted out of using their Asian names on their college resumes for fear of, unwittingly, inviting anti-Asian discrimination. "They said that actually affected them a lot and they recommended me to also opt out," Li went on. When asked if he, too, will follow suit, Li replied: "That will require some deeper thought, but I will consider it."

"We shouldn't have to de-emphasize our Asian American heritage," Li, nevertheless, asserted.

Editor's Note: Through affirmative action, the radical left is perpetuating racism and waging war on meritocracy. Help us defend the American Dream.

Help support Mia Cathell's investigative reporting. Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code AMERICANDREAM to get 50% off your VIP membership.