Martha's Vineyard in State of Emergency Over Migrants Arriving From Florida

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard in the latest move by some governors to relocate the endless groups of people to other states. 

"Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations. States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies," said Communications Director Taryn Fenske.

"Florida’s immigration relocation program both targets human smugglers found in Florida and preempts others from entering," she added.

Dukes County, where Martha's Vineyard is located in, has activated emergency shelters over the "unexpected urgent humanitarian situation."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a disaster declaration and mobilized 75 members of the Illinois National Guard on Wednesday to provide more resources for the 500 migrants who were sent to Chicago from Texas, with more expected to arrive on a daily basis.

