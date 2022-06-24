Ted Cruz to Rally Conservatives at Together for Truth Summit: 'Red Tsunami Will Sweep Across the Nation'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) are speaking Saturday at Truth and Courage PAC's conservative activist Together for Truth Summit in Milwaukee, where the GOP powerhouses will rally Republicans ahead of the fall midterm elections, mobilizing for "a red tsunami" that will sweep America.
"The American people are fed-up with the failed Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies that are destroying our country. Inflation is skyrocketing, crime is out of control, and woke ideologues are targeting our children's schools. But revival is coming!" Cruz declared in a written statement provided to Townhall. The popular GOP Texas senator said of a potential GOP landslide: "We have an optimistic message for our country's future, and I look forward to sharing it with my fellow conservatives and patriots in Milwaukee. If we work together, we won't just see a red wave this fall but a red tsunami will sweep across the nation, from South Texas to America's Heartland."
The upcoming one-day summit set to take place this weekend has a slate of well-known GOP leaders and opportunities for attendees to hear from the nation's top conservative strategies on how communities can organize and "win big in November." Registration is free, according to the event website Together4Truth.com.
"Spend the day learning how to revive our nation and take back our country in November," the Truth and Courage PAC's site says. "Get Equipped to Stand for America. This is a critical year for our country. EVERYTHING is on the line. If the radical left continues its stranglehold on power, we may never recover. That is why now, more than ever, true conservatives must unite to take back America."
Morton Blackwell's educational Leadership Institute will be on-site to train Wisconsinites on how to leverage technology and the latest political strategies to make a difference at home. The breakout action workshops will cover school board campaigns, digital activism, persuasive communications, and youth leadership.
In addition to remarks from Cruz and Johnson, participants will witness speeches from ex-acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Texas Policy Foundation's Brian Phillips, conservative activist Kambree Nelson, radio host Michael Berry, conservative personality Kim Klacik, gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson, and Wisconsin state treasurer candidate Orlando Owens, among other key speakers.
"We are committed to helping ordinary Americans get the tools they need to make a difference in their communities. I have no doubt that by coming together, we will save America from the misguided policies of the radical left," Truth and Courage PAC's executive director Christine Babcock said in a June 15 press release sent to Townhall. "Under the failed policies of this administration, our country is in serious [trouble]. We have a chance to put our country back on the right track this November, but we need to act fast. That is why I hope Wisconsin conservatives will join us. United, we will make the Red Wave a reality," Babcock added.