Ted Cruz to Rally Conservatives at Together for Truth Summit: 'Red Tsunami Will Sweep Across the Nation'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) are speaking Saturday at Truth and Courage PAC's conservative activist Together for Truth Summit in Milwaukee, where the GOP powerhouses will rally Republicans ahead of the fall midterm elections, mobilizing for "a red tsunami" that will sweep America.

"The American people are fed-up with the failed Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies that are destroying our country. Inflation is skyrocketing, crime is out of control, and woke ideologues are targeting our children's schools. But revival is coming!" Cruz declared in a written statement provided to Townhall. The popular GOP Texas senator said of a potential GOP landslide: "We have an optimistic message for our country's future, and I look forward to sharing it with my fellow conservatives and patriots in Milwaukee. If we work together, we won't just see a red wave this fall but a red tsunami will sweep across the nation, from South Texas to America's Heartland."

The upcoming one-day summit set to take place this weekend has a slate of well-known GOP leaders and opportunities for attendees to hear from the nation's top conservative strategies on how communities can organize and "win big in November." Registration is free, according to the event website Together4Truth.com.

This is a critical year for our country. America needs YOU!



The Truth and Courage PAC is dedicated to empowering Conservatives to make a difference in their communities. Join us for our first ever “Together for Truth” Summit in Milwaukee on June 25th. https://t.co/LXC5trDfiw pic.twitter.com/D8ST9Esyee — Truth and Courage PAC (@tandcpac) June 8, 2022