DeSantis Continues to Fight for an Anti-Woke Education System

The education system has been grounds for the left’s woke agenda from transition closets to books about gender to kids throwing dollar bills at drag queens on school grounds. It has become increasingly common for schools to be pushing inappropriate sexual content onto children.

The state of Florida won’t allow for it though.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has championed his state’s efforts to keeping wokeness out of schools by passing a “Parental Rights in Education” bill, rejecting the use of Critical Race Theory, and kicking Mickey Mouse to the curb.

Last week, he launched an anti-woke education blueprint aimed to protect children from being indoctrinated by the left.

Titled “The DeSantis Education Agenda: Putting Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights,” DeSantis said it will focus on issues related to student success, parental rights and curriculum transparency.

The policy says it is a “student-first, parent-centered initiative focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental rights in education, and combatting the woke agenda from infiltrating public schools.”

In a statement to the Federalist, DeSantis said “our school board members are on the front lines of what happens in our education system. In Florida, we value student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency, and we need school board members who do the same,” adding “we need strong school boards who will fight for these values and put students first.”

DeSantis is proud to say that Florida students have “thrived,” allowing parents to confidently send their kids to school knowing there is no “threat of woke indoctrination” being taught in classrooms.