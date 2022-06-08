Reuters Issues Correction for Tweet That 'Incorrectly Referred' to 'Pro-Choice' Protestors As Pro-Abortion

Reuters bent their knee to the liberal mob on Twitter when the international news agency issued a correction Wednesday for a now-deleted tweet that Reuters explained "incorrectly referred" to "pro-choice" protestors as "pro-abortion."

CORRECTION: Pro-choice protesters briefly interrupted a WNBA game at the Barclays Center in New York City. We are deleting a previous tweet that incorrectly referred to the protesters as 'pro-abortion' pic.twitter.com/g3IZuEt014 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2022

The tweet in question captioned a social media clip of topless demonstrators interrupting a WNBA game at the Barclays Center in New York City. An identical video was uploaded to the Reuters website except the title characterized the protestors as "abortion rights campaigners." However, the eyewitness footage description called the demonstrators "pro-abortion." As of Wednesday morning, the text remains unchanged.

Many social media users chastised Reuters for changing the language to appease pro-abortion activists, noting that the tweet was correct the first time and that pro-choice is a euphemism for supporting abortion.

But they are pro-abortion, why issue a correction? They have to own that. — Jordan (@Jrofosho) June 8, 2022

But they are literally pro-abortion. Why the correction?! ????? — Ebipadou Ikidi (@IkidiEbipadou) June 8, 2022

No no ... you were right the first time — PoliticalPopcornNews ?? (@PPN_News) June 8, 2022

Pro Choice is just politically correct for Pro Abortion… — Donna Swanson (@DLSwan68) June 8, 2022

A group of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights protestors had rushed onto the court mid-game during Tuesday's match-up between New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx in Brooklyn. Some of the half-naked disruptors held pro-abortion signs in support of the Roe v. Wade ruling while others were smothered in green paint. The flashy eyesore included wearing white shorts with fake blood lining the crotch area. One of the massive signs read, "Overturn Roe? Hell No!" A collection of the signage said, "Abortion On Demand & Without Apology."

Following the public disruption, the pro-abortion organization tweeted a photo of the protestors along with a statement: "This was the audience we wanted. We aren't protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No. We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down!"

The screenshot of the aforementioned tweet has been edited to censor out nudity. The original post can be viewed here.

Security later escorted the women, whose pro-abortion organization also carried out weekend protests at a New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, away from the chaotic scene. No charges were brought against any of the protestors, the New York Police Department said, according to The New York Post.