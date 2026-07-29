We Have Another Bad Dem Internal Poll for This Congressional Race, but Here's the Funny Part

So, apparently, the context is dead within the Democratic Party, or they’re just desperate for good news. Another set of polls shows the Democrats not really gaining ground over the Republicans in the generic ballot. The recent YouGov poll indicates Democrats ahead by 4 points, 46/42, over the GOP, and this was a D+7.5 poll.

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The party brand is so toxic that socialists now have a legitimate insurgency that’s gradually taking over, and the party can’t do much because they lack the resources to fight the GOP and protect quality candidates at the same time. The Democratic Party headquarters has been put up as collateral since they’re so broke.

So, when an internal poll shows a Democrat in California only up by 2 points over a Republican, that’s not good. In California’s 48th district, Democrat Marni von Wilpert touted her 48/46 lead over Republican Jim Desmond. Ms. von Wilpert. This race is tied in a state that gerrymandered its districts to make it easier for Democrats to win, a point our own Cam Arcand found amusing.

CA-48 POLL - von Wilpert (Dem) Internal



🟦 Marni von Wilpert: 48%

🟥 Jim Desmond: 46%



Lake Research | 500 LV | 7/9-14 https://t.co/qj0llwySl3 pic.twitter.com/MkVP6qvgPu — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 27, 2026

Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t this one of the redrawn districts meant to favor Dems? https://t.co/WUEicDqhRz — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 27, 2026

It’s not just California. In Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which many see as a race where Democrats might gain a seat, incumbent Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans is tied with her Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria, at 47/47. An internal Democrat poll showed the same, but wait—when voters here learned more about the candidates, Luria took the lead 48-46. So, they’re still tied.

The ‘gimme’ races are tied, in friendly territory—that’s not good if you’re a Democrat.

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