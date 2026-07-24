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Tipsheet

Uh, Why Did the Dems Release This Internal Poll for This House Race? It's Not Good

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2026 3:30 PM
Uh, Why Did the Dems Release This Internal Poll for This House Race? It's Not Good
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Rep. Jen Kiggan’s (R-VA) seat is at risk. It’s a probable pickup for Democrats, and for some reason, they showed in one of their internal polls that they’re tied with her. That’s bad news for Democrats. This race is seen as a 'gimme,' and if they win, as others have said, it could spell disaster for the party on election night.

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The memo about the survey wasn’t earth-shattering either, noting that Democrat candidate Elaine Luria “pulls ahead of Kiggans” 48-46 when voters learn more about the candidates. So, it’s a tie without that information, and remains a statistical tie when they learn more:

Democrats need some good news, though this isn’t it. The Democrat Parties of Nevada and South Carolina are hurling knives at each other over who will kick off the 2028 primaries. The socialist insurgency remains a source of political cyclosporiasis for Democrats, and a slew of generic polls still has Republicans in territory where they retain the majority in the House—Emerson is the only one showing a double-digit lead for Democrats, so it’s an outlier. 

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES POLLING VIRGINIA

The party brand remains as radioactive as Chernobyl, so I guess an internal poll showing a tied race in a contest that Democrats should be running away with is all they’ve got. 

That sucks, guys. 

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