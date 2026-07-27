Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris

The Islamists in Europe had a crazy weekend, and liberal suicidal empathy has struck again. Someone with Islamist ties drove into attendees of a German Pride event in Berlin, killing one person and injuring at least 29 others. Of course, the Left seems more upset that the attacker was an Arab-Muslim, with one woman at a vigil saying she wished it were a Christian. It’s always astonishing how the gay community remains oblivious to the fact that Muslims would throw these people off rooftops, no matter how many Gaza fundraisers they hold.

Advertisement

Now, in Paris, a Muslim man went on a stabbing spree, injuring three women, one of whom is pregnant. A French off-duty police officer was able to stop the mayhem (via CBS News):

BREAKING:



The man who carried out today’s mass-stabbing against 3 women in Paris says



“It was Allah who ordered me to do it” pic.twitter.com/HATeNVVb8y — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

BREAKING:



3 women stabbed in Paris.



The attacker was recorded saying that he had been ordered by Allah to carry out the mass-stabbing. pic.twitter.com/eEf6XFP4hZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

A French off-duty policeman on Monday detained a man after he allegedly attacked and wounded three women in Paris with two kitchen knives, a minister and police said. The identity of the suspect and his motive were not immediately clear. Parisian authorities were still determining whether to launch a terrorism investigation into the attack. Three women aged 19, 24 and 36 were taken to the hospital after the assault at around 11:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. ET) in the Porte de Clichy area in the north of the capital, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and Paris police said. Two were seriously wounded and in critical condition, Nunez said. One was hit in the lower back, the other in the abdomen. The mayor of the northwest 17th district where the stabbings occurred, Geoffroy Boulard, said on X that one of the three was pregnant.

Organizers of the Berlin Pride that was targeted in a deadly attack by a Muslim Arab man read off a speech saying that the Islamic terror incident shouldn’t be politicised.



The problem is with cowards like this.



They want to stand in the way of those who seek to address… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2026

The suspect reportedly said he committed this attack because Allah told him to do it. And here I thought some Tibetan committed the assault.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.