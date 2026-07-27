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Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 27, 2026 3:30 PM
Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris
AP Photo/Michel Euler

The Islamists in Europe had a crazy weekend, and liberal suicidal empathy has struck again. Someone with Islamist ties drove into attendees of a German Pride event in Berlin, killing one person and injuring at least 29 others. Of course, the Left seems more upset that the attacker was an Arab-Muslim, with one woman at a vigil saying she wished it were a Christian. It’s always astonishing how the gay community remains oblivious to the fact that Muslims would throw these people off rooftops, no matter how many Gaza fundraisers they hold. 

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Now, in Paris, a Muslim man went on a stabbing spree, injuring three women, one of whom is pregnant. A French off-duty police officer was able to stop the mayhem (via CBS News):

A French off-duty policeman on Monday detained a man after he allegedly attacked and wounded three women in Paris with two kitchen knives, a minister and police said.

The identity of the suspect and his motive were not immediately clear. Parisian authorities were still determining whether to launch a terrorism investigation into the attack.

Three women aged 19, 24 and 36 were taken to the hospital after the assault at around 11:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. ET) in the Porte de Clichy area in the north of the capital, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and Paris police said.

Two were seriously wounded and in critical condition, Nunez said. One was hit in the lower back, the other in the abdomen.

The mayor of the northwest 17th district where the stabbings occurred, Geoffroy Boulard, said on X that one of the three was pregnant.

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Related:

FRANCE GERMANY ISLAMIC TERRORISM LGBTQ+

The suspect reportedly said he committed this attack because Allah told him to do it. And here I thought some Tibetan committed the assault. 

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