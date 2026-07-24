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Trump Roasts the Media, RFK Jr., and Nikki Minaj at WHCA Dinner. Here's What You Missed.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 24, 2026 9:54 PM
Trump Roasts the Media, RFK Jr., and Nikki Minaj at WHCA Dinner. Here's What You Missed.
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

President Donald Trump addressed the second go-around of the White House Correspondents Dinner on Friday night, stressing that “in America, we do not yield to political violence.”

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The last dinner was cancelled before the president could address the media due to an attempted assassin firing shots at the Washington Hilton. Friday’s event was at a smaller venue at the Waldorf Astoria, a former Trump Organization property. 

“As I said three months ago, the show must go on,” Trump said. 

“Just like my presidency, the second time is always better — and a third time will be better yet,” he said, adding that he was “only kidding about running for a third term. 

Trump said that the attempted shooting was an “assault on our democracy itself,” saying people like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller exhibited “extreme bravery.” 

The president also specifically honored Secret Service agents, including Officer Vincent Victor Gonzales, who was hit in the chest with a bullet during the shooting. 

“Oh, that was gonna be a doozy. I was so liked,” he said of his original speech, noting that he changed the tone of his remarks given the April incident. The president notably used the address to make the case for supporting the White House ballroom project. 

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DONALD TRUMP PETE HEGSETH STEPHEN MILLER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Despite the occasional seriousness of the night, Trump did not hold back with his jokes.

He said that when Secret Service shouted “get down” that rapper Nikki Minaj, who was a guest at the first dinner “started twerking.” 

"How the hell did you not see that coming," Trump said of Oz the Mentalist, the entertainment at the dinner for one the initial event and the do over. 

Additionally, he said that “this place is the really the largest group of Trump derangement syndrome people ever put together at one time, I suspect.”

"Some of you are lucky that our last dinner was cut short because I had brought with me what would possibly have been. I'm telling you, I had something I was going to go after you,” Trump continued. 

He also poked fun at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him a “piece of work.” 

Noting beef tenderloin served at the dinner, the president said that Kennedy “personally ran over the cow with his car.”

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"He also suggested an appetizer featuring his favorite cut of male raccoon roadkill,” Trump quipped. 

The president also clarified that the time then-President Barack Obama roasting him at the 2011 dinner was not when he decided to run for president, as the moment frequently goes viral for implying that it served at Trump's decision point.

Trump noted that he may return to the event next year, as he has always skipped the dinner while president, with this year being the exception. 

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