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Tipsheet

Why Jon Ossoff Is Going to Be Called Pretty Boy Soon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2026 10:35 PM
Why Jon Ossoff Is Going to Be Called Pretty Boy Soon
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) seems eager to look good for the cameras. He must be, given how much he’s spending on makeup services. While it's part of the game, spending more than some equally prominent Democratic women is notable. He should earn the nickname ‘Pretty Boy,’ and he’s quickly becoming this generation’s John Edwards, a North Carolina Democrat and presidential candidate, who also spent a lot of money on his looks—though, believe it or not, his haircut was the highlight. 

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Still, that’s minor compared to his affair with Rielle Hunter and fathering a child with her while his late wife, Elizabeth, was battling cancer. Oh, and there were some federal charges related to how he used campaign funds to conceal parts of the affair, but I digress. Back to Ossoff’s makeup line—it apparently slays, as the gays would say. He’s certainly hiring the best, it would seem (via Washington Free Beacon):


Sen. Jon Ossoff (D., Ga.) has spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on "makeup services" in 2026, and his artist of choice has a long list of Hollywood credits, including The Notebook and The Hunger Games, a Washington Free Beacon review found.

Ossoff has paid makeup artist Stephanie Ponder $2,887 for "makeup services" since February, federal campaign finance disclosures show. The most recent payment of $900 came on June 10. An advertisement on the online production crew directory SHOOTS describes Ponder as an Atlanta-based freelancer and member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who offers "Services for all phases of Makeup: Film, Video, Print, Runway." It also includes credits on films like the Disney-produced Denzel Washington hit Remember the Titans.

[…]

Ossoff's four-figure makeup expenditures stand out among federal candidates. The Georgia senator who is running for reelection against Republican Rep. Mike Collins (Ga.), has reported spending more on makeup than any other candidate this year, beating out the likes of far-left Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). Ocasio-Cortez has spent $1,837.93 on "campaign event hair & makeup services" in 2026, while Tlaib has spent $320 on "hair and makeup services."

The spending also comes as liberal media figures praise the 39-year-old Ossoff's carefully managed on-camera presence and float him as a prospective 2028 presidential candidate.

[…]

Vogue, meanwhile, likened Ossoff to "an attractive camp counselor" in an article about the "internet thirst" surrounding him. Queerty, an LGBTQ publication, compared Ossoff to "an attractive version of Atticus Finch," the protagonist of To Kill a Mockingbird, adding, "Jon Ossoff & his slutty little glasses are already our summertime political crush."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JON OSSOFF LIBERAL MEDIA

Okay, maybe he’s not ‘Pretty Boy’ Ossoff. He’s ‘Hot Atticus.’ Spending more on makeup than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib is not something I had on my whack job Democrat bingo card, but here we are. 

It’s no wonder Democrats keep losing working-class men. 

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