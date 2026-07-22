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Tipsheet

There's No Way Jasmine Crockett Said 'THAT' About the World Cup

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2026 6:55 AM
There's No Way Jasmine Crockett Said 'THAT' About the World Cup
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

What the hell is this, woman? Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was exceptional, as she always is, at wasting everyone’s time on matters that don’t exist. I don’t know why this was brought up, but she did. Crockett used a hearing about the Smithsonian to drop an inaccurate lecture about racism. She asked Prof. David Blight why so many people were rooting against Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday. 

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Blight noted it was because Spain was the better team. Crockett said it was because of racism or something:

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: “If you recall, the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain, and it seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting for Argentina- or actually against Argentina, right?”

“And why was that? Just give me an explanation. If you could guess.”

PROF. DAVID BLIGHT: “Spain had the best team. Maybe that's why they were rooting for them?”

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: “There's also a racist history”

I can see why she’s not the Democrat nominee in the Texas U.S. Senate race, another contest Ms. Crockett said she lost because of racism. It’s annoying to the extreme, but this stuff is pure comedy. 

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Related:

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS WORLD CUP

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