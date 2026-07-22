There's No Way Jasmine Crockett Said 'THAT' About the World Cup

What the hell is this, woman? Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was exceptional, as she always is, at wasting everyone’s time on matters that don’t exist. I don’t know why this was brought up, but she did. Crockett used a hearing about the Smithsonian to drop an inaccurate lecture about racism. She asked Prof. David Blight why so many people were rooting against Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

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Blight noted it was because Spain was the better team. Crockett said it was because of racism or something:

Jasmine Crockett says the real reason so many people were rooting for Spain to win the World Cup in the finals was because of "racist history" surrounding Argentina.



REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: “If you recall, the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain, and it seemed like the… pic.twitter.com/KbGTWznA4O — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2026

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: “If you recall, the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain, and it seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting for Argentina- or actually against Argentina, right?” “And why was that? Just give me an explanation. If you could guess.” PROF. DAVID BLIGHT: “Spain had the best team. Maybe that's why they were rooting for them?” REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: “There's also a racist history”

I can see why she’s not the Democrat nominee in the Texas U.S. Senate race, another contest Ms. Crockett said she lost because of racism. It’s annoying to the extreme, but this stuff is pure comedy.

Someone still needs media training…and sports training and history training. https://t.co/oanZh4tklO — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) July 21, 2026

When she learns about the Spanish colonizers her brain is going to short-circuit (if it hasn’t already) 🤯 https://t.co/DkfQhbyFFI — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) July 21, 2026

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