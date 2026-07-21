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Tipsheet

Don Lemon: MAGA Supporters Are Nazis, but Without the Holocaust Stuff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2026 6:30 AM
Don Lemon: MAGA Supporters Are Nazis, but Without the Holocaust Stuff
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Don Lemon is skilled at discussing topics no one cares about. What’s truly amusing is when he tries to do ‘man on the street’ interviews, only to find that most participants aren't buying his narrative. He’s even rumored to be considering running for president because his small, insular, and likely overwhelmingly white liberal circle says he should. Get a grip, man. Michael Avenatti had a better shot at winning the White House than you, and he had no chance. 

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Yet, the Trump derangement syndrome is also incredible, like this rant about how MAGA supporters are Nazis, but without the Holocaust stuff. Then the talking points make no sense, Don. You’re being lazy and stupid, just like you were on CNN. That’s like saying so-and-so is Catholic, except without the transubstantiation stuff. You’re removing a core piece that holds things together, albeit the former example, the one you offered, Don, is related to unspeakable evil (via NY Post):

Former CNN host-turned-podcaster Don Lemon outrageously argued President Trump’s MAGA movement is “America’s version” of the Nazi Party – just “without the Holocaust and all that stuff.”

Lemon, 60, compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany during his appearance last week on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast hosted by Karman Wong and Travis Dhanraj, though he noted that Trump is not orchestrating a genocide.

“MAGA is the closest thing to the modern version of the Nazi Party. This is America’s version,” Lemon raved. “It’s the closest thing, without the Holocaust and all that stuff.”

[…]

As host Dhanraj started to ask another question, noting that it was Lemon’s view that the administration has gone “off the rails,” Lemon interjected, saying: “It’s not off the rails. We’ve careened into facism. The president is a fascist.”

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP HOLOCAUST LIBERAL MEDIA

The Holocaust is central to Nazism, sir. What is even happening here? If anything, the Democrats’ support of and enabling of antisemites who spread views similar to those discussed at the Wannsee Conference is more comparable to the Nazi ideology. Your side is also the only one engaging in acts of political terrorism.

He also doesn’t understand what fascism means, but that’s not surprising given he’s a liberal. 

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