YouTuber Eviscerates a Socialist's Talking Point on the Economy in Less Than a Minute

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum did it over the weekend, and now YouTuber Caleb Hammer does it here, though more directly. Both shattered left-wing narratives with ease by letting these folks just talk.

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Hammer had some socialist on his channel, and she didn’t know much about economics or much of anything. It brought the Left’s most insufferable trait to light: replacing emotional attachment with facts. Speaking to a group of people that reinforces your view isn’t the real world, and that doesn’t replace evidence. Hammer stomped all over this woman:

SOCIALIST ACTIVIST: "These people have to have multiple jobs in order to sustain a lifestyle!"



CALEB HAMMER: "Not the median American... What percent of the American population is relying on federal minimum wage?"



ACTIVIST: "I don't know... I've met people across—"



HAMMER: "It… pic.twitter.com/X0oaDnp9MW — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 18, 2026

SOCIALIST ACTIVIST: "These people have to have multiple jobs in order to sustain a lifestyle!" CALEB HAMMER: "Not the median American... What percent of the American population is relying on federal minimum wage?" ACTIVIST: "I don't know... I've met people across—" HAMMER: "It doesn't matter who you've met... Your anecdotal collection... is not the real world. What percent do you think makes the federal minimum wage in the United States?" HAMMER: "Answer the question or I am ending this podcast." ACTIVIST: "I don't know." HAMMER: "Answer what you think." ACTIVIST: "30%." HAMMER: "It's less than 1%. You know nothing."

That’s just a sliver of this interview that was posted earlier this month. The entire segment is over an hour and forty minutes, and it’s brutal, folks.

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