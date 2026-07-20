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YouTuber Eviscerates a Socialist's Talking Point on the Economy in Less Than a Minute

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 20, 2026 6:00 AM
YouTuber Eviscerates a Socialist's Talking Point on the Economy in Less Than a Minute
PJ Media

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum did it over the weekend, and now YouTuber Caleb Hammer does it here, though more directly. Both shattered left-wing narratives with ease by letting these folks just talk. 

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Hammer had some socialist on his channel, and she didn’t know much about economics or much of anything. It brought the Left’s most insufferable trait to light: replacing emotional attachment with facts. Speaking to a group of people that reinforces your view isn’t the real world, and that doesn’t replace evidence. Hammer stomped all over this woman:

SOCIALIST ACTIVIST: "These people have to have multiple jobs in order to sustain a lifestyle!"

CALEB HAMMER: "Not the median American... What percent of the American population is relying on federal minimum wage?"

ACTIVIST: "I don't know... I've met people across—"

HAMMER: "It doesn't matter who you've met... Your anecdotal collection... is not the real world. What percent do you think makes the federal minimum wage in the United States?"

HAMMER: "Answer the question or I am ending this podcast."

ACTIVIST: "I don't know."

HAMMER: "Answer what you think."

ACTIVIST: "30%."

HAMMER: "It's less than 1%. You know nothing."

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Related:

ECONOMY FOX NEWS MEDIA BIAS SOCIALISM YOUTUBE

That’s just a sliver of this interview that was posted earlier this month. The entire segment is over an hour and forty minutes, and it’s brutal, folks.

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