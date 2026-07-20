Mark Warner Got Busted Telling a Massive Lie About Voter ID in His State

When something has 75-80 percent approval from voters, it’s tough to make a convincing argument against it. That’s the SAVE America Act, which includes voter ID and many other popular election integrity measures. Democrats oppose it because it would end their cheating schemes, especially illegal aliens voting in our elections. Only Americans should vote—that’s not a hard idea to understand or an extreme stance.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) attempted to slip a falsehood into his appearance on ABC News on Sunday but was shut down by host Jon Karl. Warner claimed that the Old Dominion has voter ID requirements. Karl responded that’s not true, as he’s a Virginia voter. As am I, and while I still show my driver’s license at my polling place in the deep blue, blue bastion where I live, it’s not the "law." Newsbusters’ Jorge Bonilla clipped and transcribed this exchange:

WATCH: Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) refuses to come out in support of the principle of requiring ID to vote in elections, despite multiple passes by ABC's Jon Karl. JON KARL: Now, I understand that you and I think every other Democrat opposed this so-called SAVE America Act. And… pic.twitter.com/1tc4cOa13Q

JON KARL: Now, I understand that you and I think every other Democrat opposed this so-called SAVE America Act. And there's a lot of reasons that you've put forward. But let me ask you very narrowly on the issue of photo I.D., requiring photo I.D. to register to vote, to vote. Is this something that Democrats should get behind?

MARK WARNER: We have --

KARL: I mean, 80 some percent of Americans, 71 percent of Democrats say they favor this.

WARNER: You know what? In Virginia, we have voter I.D. and photo I.D. I got to show my --

KARL: That's actually not the case. I mean, I'm a Virginia voter. You don't need to show a photo I.D. in Virginia. There are wide range of things you can show for I.D., and if you don't show one of those, you can sign an affidavit saying, attesting --

WARNER: You can sign an affidavit. And those become --

KARL: But it's not required.

WARNER: Those become ballots that if you want to contest later can be contested. But you are have -- you do have a variety of documents, but we have voter I.D. of one form or another.

KARL: Should that be a national standard, that you have to show an I.D.?

WARNER: Are you -- the irony here would be the case. If you can show any photo that has government stamped, it would be fine. Certain states will say, we're going to let you show your NRA gun license, but you can't show your student I.D.. If you're going to have a set of I.D.s, let's have it across the board as long as it comes from some official point. But this is not about voter I.D.. The SAVE Act is about voter disenfranchisement. The SAVE Act is going to take anybody that changed their name when they got married, they don't get to vote unless they can come back and find the person --

KARL: And if you don't have an I.D., if you don't have your passport. All right.

WARNER: And Jon -- but, Jon, just stay on this for a minute.

KARL: Yes.

WARNER: Lisa Murkowski, a host of Republicans don't want the SAVE Act because they know it's anti-voter.

KARL: All right.

WARNER: But the folks who have mail-in voting, Utah is as Republican a state as anyone. They've done mail-in voting for decades. Donald Trump wants to decrease voter participation.

KARL: So --

WARNER: And undermine confidence in our system.

KARL: We're out of time.