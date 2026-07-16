Was James Talarico Drunk When He Did This Interview?

James Talarico is already one of the most unorthodox and bizarre Senate candidates. He’s running in Texas against Attorney General Ken Paxton, who just ousted incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in a brutal primary. Once again, we see Democrats thinking they can win with a candidate who doesn’t fit the state. Talarico believes God is nonbinary, has a fascination with transgender kids, and a host of other quirky moments.

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Now, regarding border security, he feels we don’t need it. We have God’s protection, or something.

Democrat James Talarico — who said he hates Christianity and that God is non-binary — tries to invoke God as a reason why America doesn't need border security:



“You already have a wall made by God, with cliffs and mountain ranges much better than anything humans could build.” pic.twitter.com/267aIVBYQi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2026

“You already have a wall made by God, with cliffs and mountain ranges much better than anything humans could build," he said. And it’s fitting he did this media hit with MS Now, which is the only network that wouldn’t push back on such an inane statement.

Was James drunk? Did internal polling show a slaughter as Texas Republicans begin to consolidate around Paxton? Because this isn’t a serious statement. The French thought the Ardennes could protect them from mechanized units and infantry. It didn’t work out that way if we’re talking about natural border protections.

Also, with immigration and border security being a salient issue, voters still want a secure border and illegal aliens deported. They may disagree with how ICE has operated, though I couldn’t care less, but this isn’t some throwaway matter.

What the hell did we just watch?

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