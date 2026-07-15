Roy Cooper's Legacy of 'Death by Illegal Alien' Rears Its Ugly Head Again

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is in trouble. He was popular and seemingly unbeatable, but then Public Policy Polling, a Democratic firm, had him only four points ahead of Republican Michael Whatley. His favorability ratings are nearly underwater. What’s going on? Well, people are learning about his relentless support of illegal aliens who have killed American citizens. When Democratic survey takers say there’s a path to victory for Republicans in this race, which was largely seen as a Democratic pickup, you know there’s trouble.

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And these killer Cooper stories are what’s chipping away at Roy. His tenure during COVID and illegal aliens has been a mess. Take this latest story of the thrice-deported illegal alien who killed Calli Toler, six, in North Carolina on July 3 (via DHS):

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking North Carolina officials to not release from jail a criminal illegal alien charged with causing a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in Pitt County. According to local reporting, the crash occurred on July 3 when a truck ran a stop sign and struck an SUV. The driver of the SUV was a mother who had her two children with her, ages 6 and 4. The mother and the 4-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while 6-year-old Calli Toler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was Jaime Santiago Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested and charged with death by vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license is revoked. His criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing police.

Corona was deported in 2019, 2023, and 2024. He snuck back in, and it would have helped if local law enforcement could work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Well, in 2024, he vetoed a bill that would do that. It could’ve made a difference. Who knows? What we do know is that Cooper’s inaction and incompetence led to another American dying, killed by someone who shouldn’t have been here.

Republicans, this race is winnable. Send cash to Whatley now.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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