Here's the Man Roy Cooper Refused to Lock Up

You shouldn’t be surprised by this story, but it’s one that former North Carolina Governor and US Senate candidate Roy Cooper must answer: why didn’t you lock this guy up? It was your job as attorney general and as the state’s executive. When you break the law, you go to jail. When you enter the country illegally, you get deported. When you’re a criminal illegal alien, you sure as hell are getting the boot.

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Yet, Cooper or North Carolina never honored ICE detainers for Angel Vargas Ventura, whose criminal record dates back to 2002, when he was first arrested on drug charges. The National Republican Senatorial Committee highlighted Ventura as part of their ‘worst of the worst’ Wednesday edition. In 2005 and 2007, he was arrested for driving without a license. In 2008, he was charged with possession of stolen goods. In 2019, he faced drug trafficking and resisting law enforcement charges.

In every case, Ventura was either released with his charges dropped or had them reduced to a misdemeanor.

Yes, the start of this criminal journey isn’t anything major, but the lack of accountability. It’s broken windows theory 101. This man committed lesser offenses and later graduated to drug trafficking. And it was Cooper’s office that let him off the hook

"Over Roy Cooper's nearly 40 years in elected office, dangerous illegals like Ventura were let free over and again thanks to Cooper turning North Carolina into a sanctuary state and his soft-on-crime regime," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

The Democratic Party's stance on immigration is their main weakness, and for some reason, they’re doubling down on it despite having policy positions that are now widely unpopular. The core of it—mass amnesty—has never been popular with voters, especially Hispanic voters, who only support this policy by barely 50 percent. Ten years of polling suggest this issue isn’t a winner for Democrats, unlike health care.

But Trump wants secure borders, which means Democrats, by default, must adopt open borders, and they did under Joe Biden.

Cooper gave his rubber stamp on that when and where he could, it would seem.

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