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Tipsheet

Federal Officials Question Taco Bell As Diarrhea Parasite Wreaks Havoc Nationwide

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2026 6:00 AM
Federal Officials Question Taco Bell As Diarrhea Parasite Wreaks Havoc Nationwide
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

We have a literal shitstorm sweeping across the country. There is a parasite causing explosive diarrhea, and it’s apparently a nightmare for those affected. Over 5,000 cases have been reported, with the latest in California. It’s now a nationwide crisis. The incubation period for the parasite cyclosporiasis is about five to seven days, and symptoms can last for weeks if not treated. The good news is that it is treatable, but you need to seek medical help, as there’s a special stool test for accurate diagnosis.

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The foods suspected of spreading this are fresh produce, especially lettuce. You might want to avoid almost anything healthy until this situation resolves. Oh, and vegetable trays, a common feature at most summer parties, should be skipped unless you want to spend the next month in the bathroom. The best part is that Taco Bell is being questioned by state and federal officials for potentially being patient zero of this outbreak (via WaPo).

Federal and state health officials are investigating whether Taco Bell restaurants played a role in one of the largest U.S. outbreaks of a gastrointestinal illness caused by a parasite that contaminates fresh produce, according to two individuals familiar with the investigation.

The two individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing into the outbreak of the infection, which can cause days of diarrhea and has sickened more than 4,000 — mostly in southeastern Michigan and some surrounding areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that investigators have identified a likely epidemiological link among cyclosporiasis cases in at least four Midwestern states — Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky — marking the agency’s clearest public indication yet that many of the illnesses are connected by a common source. Cases have been identified in at least 34 states, and additional confirmed illnesses could continue to increase through the end of August, officials said.

[…]

Taco Bell Corp. said it will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of health authorities.

“The health and safety of our guests is our top priority,” the company said. “Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer. While authorities continue their broader review, Taco Bell has voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure.”

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Related:

CALIFORNIA MICHIGAN WEST VIRGINIA

Holy crap, folks.

Everyone, stay safe, and avoid the things we were told to eat in middle school health class for a bit. 

Eat meat. 

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