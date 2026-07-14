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Tipsheet

Mamdani Isn't Giving Up on Damaged Top Advisor Morris Katz

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2026 6:00 AM
Mamdani Isn't Giving Up on Damaged Top Advisor Morris Katz
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he’s a democratic socialist. However, his colleagues want his top adviser removed. Morris Katz has faced severe backlash after the fiasco in Maine, where Graham Platner was finally linked to a rape allegation from Jenny Racicot. He has withdrawn from the race, despite surviving accusations such as his Nazi tattoo, domestic abuse, rape fantasies and numerous graphic social media posts. Additionally, he was reportedly active on an app known to be a haven for pedophiles. 

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Katz and his firm are now persona non grata with Democratic Socialists of America, but Mamdani is sticking with him. Once again, showing the Left’s commitment to clinging to bad ideas (via Fox News):

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he will continue to work with Morris Katz, one of the leading political consultants behind Graham Platner’s doomed bid for Senate.

"I will continue to work with Morris Katz, he remains a top advisor of mine," Mamdani said at a news conference on Monday.

Many of Katz’s fellow Democrats lambasted him after Platner withdrew from the race following a rape accusation – which Platner denied – from an ex-girlfriend, arguing that Katz failed to do his due diligence before promoting Platner to party leaders. Some in the party are now calling for him to be blacklisted from future political operations.

Katz and his consulting partner, Daniel Moraff, ignored multiple requests from their own vetting team to dig deeper into Platner’s past over concerns of possible scandals, a source familiar with the early stages of the Platner campaign previously told Fox News Digital. The duo paid just over $6,000 for a three-day vetting job, something that usually takes weeks and costs tens of thousands of dollars.

[…]

After Platner announced his intention to suspend his candidacy, Katz wrote on X that "as soon as the team became aware of the rape allegations against Graham Platner we advised he suspend his candidacy, and in the following days worked to wind down the campaign" and that he was "deeply disappointed."

A community note attached to his post points out that Platner’s campaign initially denied the rape allegation.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI GRAHAM PLATNER

Well, good luck with that one, Mr. Mayor. You two deserve each other. 

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