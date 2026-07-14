Maine Dem Senate Candidate on Graham Platner: I Agreed With a Lot of What That Nazi Had to Say

Graham Platner’s campaign has ended, triggered by a rape allegation from Jenny Racicot in 2021. This isn’t new; these stories have been circulating for weeks, and Platner’s staff were reaching out to former girlfriends due to various issues—all of this was Democratic opposition research. Regardless, his bid to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Maine is over. Now, there’s a frantic scramble to find his replacement. Candidates must submit a letter of intent by tomorrow, July 20, to collect the required signatures, and Thunderdome kicks off on July 25 with a convention where 601 delegates will decide who replaces Platner on the ballot.
It’s a complete circus. One candidate, Jordan Wood, made his intentions clear by holding a press conference in Lewiston on Monday, where he seemed to criticize the New York City political elites for Platner’s downfall, not the rape allegations, other stories about domestic abuse, the rape fantasies, the graphic social media posts, being on an app used by pedophiles, or the Nazi tattoo. He even spoke about how he and Platner agreed. Nothing says "holy cow," like someone saying ‘yeah, you know, I agree with a lot of what that Nazi oyster farmer accused of rape had to say.’
Maine Democrat Jordan Wood defends Graham Platner and blames consultants for Platner's disgusting behavior:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2026
"Consultants from NYC were not honest with Graham...they did not tell them that everything you've ever written online could be used against you." pic.twitter.com/ILb2LkAWKZ
Maine Democrat Jordan Wood reminisces on his relationship with disgraced Graham Platner:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2026
"Graham and I, the first time we spoke was in July of last year...he was out on his boat, and we talked about how we agree..." pic.twitter.com/UEEMu1iY2s
Maine Democrat Jordan Wood admits Democrats made "a lot of mistakes" in Maine regarding Graham Platner.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2026
WOOD: "There was a lot of mistakes made and a lot of blame to go around." pic.twitter.com/8SlfkFWw5R
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He later said that efforts to hold those accountable for the state’s reported Medicare fraud schemes are racist:
Maine Democrat Jordan Wood says holding fraudsters who stole millions from Maine's Medicaid program accountable is "racist and bigoted." pic.twitter.com/KRvsz9K1lW— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2026
We covered that fiasco:
“Maine kept funding a Somali-run NGO after it billed $904,000 in just ONE YEAR for services it never provided.”— MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) January 5, 2026
A whistleblower reported the fraud.
He was fired instead.
When exposing fraud ends your career and not the scheme, the system is RIGGED. pic.twitter.com/YTdlJnj2KX
Susan Collins has to be smiling right now.
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