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Tipsheet

Maine Dem Senate Candidate on Graham Platner: I Agreed With a Lot of What That Nazi Had to Say

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2026 5:00 PM
Maine Dem Senate Candidate on Graham Platner: I Agreed With a Lot of What That Nazi Had to Say
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner’s campaign has ended, triggered by a rape allegation from Jenny Racicot in 2021. This isn’t new; these stories have been circulating for weeks, and Platner’s staff were reaching out to former girlfriends due to various issues—all of this was Democratic opposition research. Regardless, his bid to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Maine is over. Now, there’s a frantic scramble to find his replacement. Candidates must submit a letter of intent by tomorrow, July 20, to collect the required signatures, and Thunderdome kicks off on July 25 with a convention where 601 delegates will decide who replaces Platner on the ballot.

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It’s a complete circus. One candidate, Jordan Wood, made his intentions clear by holding a press conference in Lewiston on Monday, where he seemed to criticize the New York City political elites for Platner’s downfall, not the rape allegations, other stories about domestic abuse, the rape fantasies, the graphic social media posts, being on an app used by pedophiles, or the Nazi tattoo. He even spoke about how he and Platner agreed. Nothing says "holy cow," like someone saying ‘yeah, you know, I agree with a lot of what that Nazi oyster farmer accused of rape had to say.’

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2026 ELECTIONS MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

He later said that efforts to hold those accountable for the state’s reported Medicare fraud schemes are racist:

We covered that fiasco:

Susan Collins has to be smiling right now. 

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