Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the Problem.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the...
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...
Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham
Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a...
VIP
GOP Enters Treacherous Legislative Waters Without a Key US Senator
GOP Enters Treacherous Legislative Waters Without a Key US Senator
Mamdani Isn't Giving Up on Damaged Top Advisor Morris Katz
Mamdani Isn't Giving Up on Damaged Top Advisor Morris Katz
Wait, That’s How Many Messages the Secret Service Missed Regarding Trump's Would-be Assassin at Butler?
Wait, That’s How Many Messages the Secret Service Missed Regarding Trump's Would-be Assass...
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die?
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die?
NYC Is Going to Lose Billions Thanks to Mamdani's Tax-the-Rich Scheme
NYC Is Going to Lose Billions Thanks to Mamdani's Tax-the-Rich Scheme
More Than a Machine: Big Boy No. 4014 Sparks a Nationwide Reunion
More Than a Machine: Big Boy No. 4014 Sparks a Nationwide Reunion
Jew Are You?
Jew Are You?
Bread, Bombs, and Bankruptcy: Iran's Theocracy Faces Its Final Reckoning
Bread, Bombs, and Bankruptcy: Iran's Theocracy Faces Its Final Reckoning
Hollywood Snubs Its Own Audience, Then Wonders Why It's Broke
Hollywood Snubs Its Own Audience, Then Wonders Why It's Broke
Mother Nature Is Out to Get Me
Mother Nature Is Out to Get Me
Why I Put President Trump's Name on Palm Beach's Airport
Why I Put President Trump's Name on Palm Beach's Airport
Tipsheet

Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2026 6:30 AM
Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong?
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Last Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) decided to take a page from Bowe Bergdahl’s book and get himself captured. It wasn’t the Taliban in this case, but Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Khanna went down a road that was closed to civilians, apparently with a camera crew and a New York Times reporter. It was the perfect setup for a political stunt, though one poorly executed that quickly fell apart like Swiss cheese. 

Advertisement

He refused to meet with survivors of the October 7 attacks or attend a briefing on Israel’s border situation. He wanted to be captured in what he called some violent event. The footage was released. This ‘hostage’ video was as calm as Hindu cows are. The intent was clear: gin up anti-Israel hatred at home and declare a 2028 presidential bid. It’s a circus:

Even New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer torched Khanna:

Recommended

Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS FOX NEWS ISRAEL

Also, Israeli Ambassador Michael Leiter mentioned on Face the Nation Sunday that Khanna didn’t really coordinate with Israeli officials about his visit, for obvious reasons: he wanted to put on a show:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, before I let you go, there were two high-profile incidents I want to quickly touch on here. One, a CNN crew attacked in the West Bank by what they say were four settlers. There was also an incident with Ro Khanna, the congressman from California, who said he was his vehicles he was in were stopped by Israeli settlers, and then when the IDF showed up, they were on the side of the settlers, not him. He said "[i]t's not a good idea to detain longshot presidential candidates". It was a warning to your government. Do you think your government needs to apologize to both him and those CNN journalists?

MICHAEL LEITER: Any violence is to be condemned. No excuses, no explanations. Okay. So if CNN crew was attacked, that needs to be condemned, and I'm doing so right now. And we need to do a better job.

BRENNAN: You are condemning it [unint]--

LEITER: --If- if- if it was- actually took place as they've reported it, absolutely condemning it. We need to rein in violence on all sides. Now, in terms of Ro Khanna, we reached out to him when we heard he was going to Israel, the Israeli embassy here in Washington. As all congressmen do, they coordinate their trip with the Israeli government. We suggested he visit with- with survivors of the October 7th massacre. That he visit the borders, so he understands the, the issues that we have in our borders and so on. He ignored that and he decided to coordinate his trip not with Israel, but with Palestinian activists and with J Street, which is a anti-government, anti-Israeli government advocacy group here in Washington. So you know he coordinated--

BRENNAN: It's a Jewish lobby group…

LEITER: Well, it's--

BRENNAN: …that is supportive of a different path for Israel.

LEITER: Yeah, yeah. I- I play tennis once a year. That doesn't make me a tennis player. The fact that they call themselves a Jewish organization is- is irrelevant. They're- they're- an advocacy group against the government of Israel. That has to be clear.

BRENNAN: The current government, Netanyahu government.

LEITER: Yes. Yes--

BRENNAN: That's what you mean, the government you work for.

LEITER: And Congressman Khanna, there has been no secret about his antipathy towards the government of Israel as well. So perhaps if he would have coordinated the trip- and then you know to have this incident on Wednesday and wait to release it on Saturday, maybe this had more something to do with his support of- of Graham Platner beforehand and the difficulties he had with that, and trying to shift the focus to something else. Perhaps I'm asking a question.

BRENNAN: Well, we did hear from Congressman Khanna, who said that there was an alert to the embassy on his behalf, and that they asked for the news…

LEITER: --There was not, there was not--

BRENNAN: …to be held until he had left the country, as well.

LEITER: There was a question. There was not an alert. There was a question about visas. That's all. But when we requested that he coordinate the trip with us, he rejected that by basically staying silent. So that's unfortunate. This whole incident is unfortunate. And if- if somebody, it's kind of interesting that somebody wants to declare a presidential run by running off to Israel? Not strange?

BRENNAN: Well, we're going to have to leave it there, sir. There's so much more to talk about with you, but I'm out of time. Thank you for coming.

Advertisement

Absolutely cooked. 

On Monday, Khanna was pressed for details about his detention. It was not pretty. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham Matt Vespa
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine... Matt Vespa
Bread, Bombs, and Bankruptcy: Iran's Theocracy Faces Its Final Reckoning Struan Stevenson
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the Problem. Matt Vespa
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die? Derek Hunter
Wait, That’s How Many Messages the Secret Service Missed Regarding Trump's Would-be Assassin at Butler? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham Matt Vespa
Advertisement