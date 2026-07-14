Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the Problem.





This race is already a spectacle. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) faces heavy criticism for running in the 20th district, which many Democrats believe should be represented by a Black individual. Schultz was affected by redistricting and has refused to step aside, choosing instead to run for another term. The district was recently represented by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who resigned in disgrace over fraud charges—she allegedly stole millions in FEMA funds during the COVID pandemic. Cherfilus-McCormick resigned before the House could formally expel her.

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Much of the district includes the majority-Black precincts in Broward County. Schultz has highlighted her record in Congress, her experience, and her role in representing a primarily Hispanic district. She wants to continue to serve, but this has created something of an internal race war. Now, Schultz is touting endorsements she apparently doesn’t have, like one from the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus. That’s simply not true, and now Schultz’s endorsements page on her campaign site has been deep-sixed (via BocaNewsNow):

Democratic U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida’s 25th Congressional district has removed the Endorsements page of her campaign site after facing scrutiny for lying about the groups that endorsed her. Among groups that Wasserman Schultz claimed had endorsed her was the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus. Wasserman Schultz is the only white candidate running in the plurality Black district following state Republicans’ Congressional redistricting, a decision for which she has faced backlash from Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried. The caucus issued a statement on Saturday: “Contrary to information currently appearing on Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s campaign website, the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus has not endorsed Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz for any office … We assert that this type of behavior is unbecoming of someone who is seeking the trust of the people. Debbie Wasserman Schultz needs to explain herself to the voters of District 20, immediately correct this egregious political ploy, and publicly apologize to the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus.” Wasserman Schultz’s website also listed the Sierra Club, a grassroots environmental organization, as endorsing her. The endorsements page of the Sierra Club Florida does not list her or any other candidates for U.S. Congress.

What are you doing, lady? What a trainwreck.

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