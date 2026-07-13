Why Are There FBI Agents Outside of Lindsey Graham's DC Residence?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has passed away. He died suddenly last Saturday evening at age 71, with preliminary medical reports indicating he suffered an aortic dissection. Graham had just returned from Ukraine and was reportedly telling aides he was not feeling well. When urged to seek medical attention, he said he would after his appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

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FBI Director Kash Patel posted this when news of Graham’s passing was made public:

Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time. The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.

OVER DOZEN FBI AGENTS SEEN OUTSIDE LINDSEY GRAHAM'S D.C. RESIDENCE — NBC — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 13, 2026

WATCH: Multiple FBI agents seen outside late Sen. Lindsey Graham's Washington, D.C., residence. pic.twitter.com/jd2UyZbxed — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 13, 2026

FBI involved in aftermath of Lindsey Graham's death https://t.co/gwAQod5Wul — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 12, 2026

#BREAKING: Over a dozen FBI agents seen outside Lindsey Graham’s D.C. residence. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) July 13, 2026

Given this age, conspiracy theories were flying, though not catching on. They might gain a little more steam, as FBI agents once again returned to the late South Carolina Republican’s DC home. They’re investigating his death out of an abundance of caution, not because they have any evidence suggesting otherwise, however (via NBC News):

Nearly 20 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies were with U.S. Capitol Police officers entering Graham's D.C. residence today, two days after his death. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the scene at Graham’s house say federal agents continue to investigate his death out of an abundance of caution. There is no new evidence that has arisen since his death on Saturday night to indicate foul play. NBC News reached out to Graham's office for comment.

Graham was working on passing the SAVE America Act, ratifying a US-Saudi defense treaty, normalizing Saudi-Israeli relations, getting Todd Blanche confirmed as attorney general, and a Russian sanctions bill. Oh, and reconciliation 3.0—all of which is now in doubt.

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