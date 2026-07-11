Wait, That Cannot Be James Talarico's Latest Voter Outreach Strategy?

Democrats know the polls are soft. Even with the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) saying he has a chance, Texas has been the Democrats’ unicorn: it seems close, but then their candidates get walloped. Democrat James Talarico is facing off against Attorney General Ken Paxton, and it’s likely to get nasty. GOP support has been coalescing around Paxton, who went through a brutal primary against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who got beaten.

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In a close race, or so it seems for now, one wouldn't expect to lose one's mind, much like Talarico’s agenda items and alleged interest in veganism, but that’s not what's happening. Mr. Talarico is seeking advice from another well-known figure for political self-destruction: Beto O’Rourke. Apparently, the new plan is to do voter outreach with drag queens. Oh, and the usual focus on illegal aliens. No doubt this campaign brought up voter suppression claims, even though Texas had more people voting in the 2024 elections than ever before.

James Talarico says he is "worried" about the election being rigged this fall and calls voting a "sacred, God-given right"



"Texas is one of the hardest places to vote in the country." pic.twitter.com/6I7p5IflUs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 25, 2026

This guy is a woke mess, with claims that God is nonbinary, and refusing to vote for a law that would’ve banned sexually oriented performances in front of children, because it might impact the drag queens in the state. This is the tip of the iceberg. If that’s the way they want to go, so be it. It won’t save him from his past record of donating to a group that wanted to gut police funding in Austin (via NY Post):

Texas Dem Senate hopeful James Talarico once “proudly” donated campaign cash to a group pushing to cut tens of millions of dollars from the police department in Austin — where the homicide rate then soared. Records show that Talarico’s campaign for state House in 2020 shelled out $2,500 to the Austin Justice Coalition, which sought to decrease the local police department’s funding to the “minimum possible” amount. “Now is the time to invest in a safe, liberated future for our city,’’ the group wrote in a June 3, 2020, press release.

Also, are you shocked he’s a secret gun-grabber too (via Breitbart):

Talarico, a state legislator who beat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) for the party’s nomination to face off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in November’s general election, trashed the sanctity of the gun rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution in a livestream with South Asian American Voter Empowerment, or SAAVE TX. “A lot of politicians like to talk about the Second Amendment,” the lawmaker told the organization’s hosts. “Very few have actually read the Second Amendment, because if they did they would know that the words ‘well regulated’ are right there in the text of the amendment itself.” […] Talarico went on to list policies he supports, including universal background checks, “closing the gun show loophole,” and a tiered certification system for gun licensure.

Little Jimmy can’t keep up with the Supreme Court, which has long answered that question regarding gun ownership and the well-regulated militia argument. It’s an individual right, kid.

Also, will there be internal drama among Texas Democrats? Jasmine Crockett still hasn’t let this primary go:

Jasmine Crockett is still fuming about her Senate primary loss:



“It was a racist race."



"But we live in America and y'all are celebrating 250, ok? We know what this country is."



Her own party didn’t want her to win. Attacks America anyway. pic.twitter.com/d8TvtvRItZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

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I know I'm rehashing some things you already know, but going to the most bizarre extremes of the Democratic base in a close race doesn't seem smart. I'm glad Talarico is doing it.

HOST: "Something that you love that's not family or friends?"



TALARICO: "Trans children."



Now that's just creepy.pic.twitter.com/3VBAVPv4o1 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 9, 2026

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