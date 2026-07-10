Is Graham Platner's Top Aide Serious With This Tweet?

VIP
What This Flight Instructor Did Was Terrifying
What This Flight Instructor Did Was Terrifying
It's Sad This Case Got That Far, But It Was a Good Day for the Rule of Law in Texas
It's Sad This Case Got That Far, But It Was a Good Day...
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.
SC National Guard Suspended These Pilots Over This Flyover...and Then Pete Hegseth Found Out About It
SC National Guard Suspended These Pilots Over This Flyover...and Then Pete Hegseth Found...
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vows Legal Action Over Mexican Nationals Killed in the U.S.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vows Legal Action Over Mexican Nationals Killed in the...
'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been Lifted
'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been...
The Talking Points Memo Went Out Over Latest ICE-Involved Shooting
The Talking Points Memo Went Out Over Latest ICE-Involved Shooting
That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second Country
That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second...
Rahmbo
Rahmbo
The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For Illegal Aliens in Texas
The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For...
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered
Diplomacy Finally Caught Up With Reality in Lebanon: Rubio’s Masterstroke
Diplomacy Finally Caught Up With Reality in Lebanon: Rubio’s Masterstroke
10 Reasons the DSA Isn’t the Fringe, It’s the Democrats' Heir Apparent
10 Reasons the DSA Isn’t the Fringe, It’s the Democrats' Heir Apparent
Is This Week's Freedom to Fix Agreement Trump’s Biggest Pro-Farmer Victory yet?
Is This Week's Freedom to Fix Agreement Trump’s Biggest Pro-Farmer Victory yet?
Tipsheet

Is Graham Platner's Top Aide Serious With This Tweet?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2026 7:00 AM
Is Graham Platner's Top Aide Serious With This Tweet?
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

This cannot be real: Graham Platner’s camp’s initial move in the wake of Jenny Racicot’s rape allegations against him was to suspend his campaign? Something seems odd because that doesn’t appear to be true. First, Racicot was mentioned in the watered-down New York Times piece that deliberately avoided the most serious allegations against Graham Platner, the dumpster fire of a candidate from Maine whom Democrats thought could beat Susan Collins.

Advertisement

Top aide Morris Katz posted, “As soon as the team became aware of the rape allegations against Graham Platner, we advised him to suspend his candidacy, and in the following days worked to wind down the campaign.”

Really? Guys, you likely knew about this, which is why you were calling Platner's ex-girlfriends. Also, you denied the rape allegation on July 6, you clowns. 

Recommended

That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second Country Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

The Washington Reporter’s Matt Foldi first reported that Platner would drop out at some point this week. There was nowhere to go—all facets of a campaign operation and access to key tools, like voter data, were set to be cut off after the Racicot story dropped. 

Platner's camp has been slow-walking the paperwork to formally withdraw, but that will be filed soon as well.

Also, about this Katz guy, he might've flown a bit too close to the sun here. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second Country Amy Curtis
SC National Guard Suspended These Pilots Over This Flyover...and Then Pete Hegseth Found Out About It Matt Vespa
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered Dmitri Bolt
The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For Illegal Aliens in Texas Dmitri Bolt
Mamdani's Embittered Fourth of July Rant to America Victor Davis Hanson
'Carry On, Patriots.' The Suspension of Those SC National Guard Pilots Has Been Lifted Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

That Gay Cruise Turned Away by Turkey Was Denied Docking in a Second Country Amy Curtis
Advertisement