Is Graham Platner's Top Aide Serious With This Tweet?

This cannot be real: Graham Platner’s camp’s initial move in the wake of Jenny Racicot’s rape allegations against him was to suspend his campaign? Something seems odd because that doesn’t appear to be true. First, Racicot was mentioned in the watered-down New York Times piece that deliberately avoided the most serious allegations against Graham Platner, the dumpster fire of a candidate from Maine whom Democrats thought could beat Susan Collins.

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Top aide Morris Katz posted, “As soon as the team became aware of the rape allegations against Graham Platner, we advised him to suspend his candidacy, and in the following days worked to wind down the campaign.”

Really? Guys, you likely knew about this, which is why you were calling Platner's ex-girlfriends. Also, you denied the rape allegation on July 6, you clowns.

Important to note that Morris and his team began calling former girlfriends of Platner LAST YEAR because they knew there were issues. https://t.co/9b2cXvLPfr — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 9, 2026

Was it a month ago?



This was in the NYT story a month ago. They buried it, but presumably you read the whole thing and read between the lines enough to understand what she implied. pic.twitter.com/wamIVtjBCQ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 9, 2026

As soon as we asked the campaign about what Jenny Racicot told us on the record and on camera Monday, the campaign said that her assertion he had raped her was false. https://t.co/OQBGqOvAi0 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) July 9, 2026

The Washington Reporter’s Matt Foldi first reported that Platner would drop out at some point this week. There was nowhere to go—all facets of a campaign operation and access to key tools, like voter data, were set to be cut off after the Racicot story dropped.

Platner's camp has been slow-walking the paperwork to formally withdraw, but that will be filed soon as well.

Yes. — Morris Katz (@katz_morris) July 9, 2026

Also, about this Katz guy, he might've flown a bit too close to the sun here.

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