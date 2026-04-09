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Tipsheet

Top Dem Consultant Behind Gallego, Mamdani Campaigns Faces Questions Over Disturbing Book Passage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 09, 2026 11:50 AM
Top Dem Consultant Behind Gallego, Mamdani Campaigns Faces Questions Over Disturbing Book Passage
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You may not know the name Morris Katz, a political advisor, but you do know the names of some of the Democratic politicians with whom Katz is involved. They include Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn, and Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. He's also worked with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer, and the sitting Senator from Arizona, Ruben Gallego.

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Katz runs Fight Agency, a firm he started with Rebecca Katz and Eric Stern in 2024 after they managed Gallego's successful Senate campaign. On the Fight Agency website, Katz brags about his campaign bona fides, writing, "As comfortable in Philadelphia union halls as he is in auto shops in Nebraska, Morris is always on the lookout for nontraditional candidates that are willing to take on tough fights.
fights. He was the lead media strategist on Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for Mayor of New York City, helping orchestrate the strategy and making the ads that turned a state assemblyman into a national progressive leader. In 2024, he was a key advisor behind Dan Osborn’s groundbreaking independent campaign for US Senate in Nebraska, which outperformed the top-of-the-ticket by 14 points." Osborn lost that 2024 election to Republican Deb Fischer.

But before he ran his first political campaign, Katz and his mother wrote a book about puberty aimed at boys. That book, titled "Everything You Wanted to Know About PUBERTY — and Shouldn't Be Googling: For Curious Boys." That book was published in 2020, and it contains a disturbing admission: on page 17 amid images of animals and fruit representing stages of puberty, Katz wrote:

At first, we were going to use images of my penis to get this point across, but the publisher said it was inappropriate, so here we are.

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Katz's remarks were also addressed in a March 2026 Politico article that highlighted his work on Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign. Katz declined to comment on that passage to Politico, although he has said elsewhere that it was a "joke."

Now, Gallego is also eyeing a run for the White House in 2028:

“Obviously, like any other elected official, especially ones that won red states in 2024, we have to look at it,” Gallego said. “No matter who runs, even if it’s not me, the candidate that wins in 2028 is going to have to get the Latino vote back to at least 62%. That is the ‘Pass Go’ line, collect $200 on the Monopoly board. We didn’t hit that in 2024 and that’s why we find ourselves in this situation.”

Just one year into his Senate tenure after a bitter 2024 campaign against Republican Kari Lake, Gallego, 46, a father of three, said there are several considerations he must still make as he weighs a potential presidential bid. Chief among them was getting approval from his family and determining whether he could take on a national campaign and still be a present father.

“I have three kids — for now. We’re a young family. We might want to have more,” Gallego said. “I have to look at it to make sure that I’m actually going to be good at it.”

He said he also has to consider that “if someone else can win this, then there’s no reason for me to be egotistical about this.”

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If Gallego has ambitions for higher political office, he has some questions to answer about Katz's behavior and his troubling admission.

"Ruben Gallego needs to explain to Arizonans whether he knew about the disturbing statements made by his top political advisors. Arizonans deserve to know if Gallego plans to continue to take advice from someone who tried to expose himself to children," said RNC Spokesman Nick Poche.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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