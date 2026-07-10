Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the constitutionality of so-called assault weapons bans next term. For now, we’re stuck with this disappointing ruling from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld Illinois' ban on AR-15 rifles in a 2-1 decision. The panel highlighted our nation’s historical precedent of restricting dangerous weapons, such as Bowie knives.

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The majority said the ban survives the Supreme Court's Bruen test because America has a historical tradition of restricting particularly dangerous weapons, likening AR-15s and 30-round magazines to weapons historically subject to special regulation, such as Bowie knives. — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 9, 2026

Read the ruling here: https://t.co/5wAJXi7sWZ — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 9, 2026

Not the best ruling for sure, but it offers a glimpse of what the anti-gun Left will argue before the Supreme Court. The AR-15 rifle isn’t a rare firearm; it's commonly owned by civilians. These aren’t bazookas, and Bowie knives? Are we serious here? It'll be picked apart.

SCOTUS is going to have a field day with these very soon… — Oliver Cushing | Attorney ⚖️ (@OliverBCushing) July 9, 2026

Judge Brennan's reasoning is exactly how I imagine SCOTUS will decide it's AR-15 cases next term, based off Kavanaugh's dissent from Snope. Also, the bowie knife analogy is, to quote @MorosKostas, plain "dumb" when used in this kind of case. pic.twitter.com/gKPGD8Ytd0 — Ethan Savka (@eesavka) July 9, 2026

Give it time, folks. The Supreme Court will soon deliver the final answer about owning that ubiquitous, lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-shoot rifle.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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