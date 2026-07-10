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Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2026 6:50 AM
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois AR-15 Ban. Here's What They Said.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the constitutionality of so-called assault weapons bans next term. For now, we’re stuck with this disappointing ruling from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld Illinois' ban on AR-15 rifles in a 2-1 decision. The panel highlighted our nation’s historical precedent of restricting dangerous weapons, such as Bowie knives.

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Not the best ruling for sure, but it offers a glimpse of what the anti-gun Left will argue before the Supreme Court. The AR-15 rifle isn’t a rare firearm; it's commonly owned by civilians. These aren’t bazookas, and Bowie knives? Are we serious here? It'll be picked apart.

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Related:

GUN BAN GUN CONTROL ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

Give it time, folks. The Supreme Court will soon deliver the final answer about owning that ubiquitous, lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-shoot rifle. 

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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