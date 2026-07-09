Here Are the Dems Running to Replace Graham Platner. It's a Total Circus

Graham Platner is no longer in the race, but his camp is hesitant to make it official, and the group eager to replace him is a disaster. It’s a circus, though that’s not surprising: the Democrats have until July 13 to replace Platner, who suspended his Maine Senate campaign yesterday. Platner was a candidate surrounded by controversy: he had a Nazi tattoo, used an app known to be a haven for pedophiles, expressed rape fantasies, faced allegations of domestic abuse, and was also accused of rape by Jenny Racicot. This was one bad dude, but Democrats continued to support him.

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Now, we have this motley crew coming out of the woodwork, and one, Troy Jackson, might’ve have abused some women:

“The establishment framed me for rape because I support Medicare For All” is maybe the craziest thing this guy’s said yet. pic.twitter.com/4CNyTpiKAV — Tim Rice (@TimRiceDC) July 9, 2026

Dan Kleban, Maine Beer Company Co-Founder, Announces Candidacy to Replace Graham Platner in U.S. Senate Race pic.twitter.com/RMalcnMelf — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 8, 2026

Politico: Graham Platner has not yet officially submitted the paperwork to withdraw from the Senate race, according to a spokesperson for Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ office



Said a spokesperson: “A public declaration is not an official withdrawal, and a candidate… pic.twitter.com/LLOQxbsCDA — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 9, 2026

NYT: Jordan Wood (D) enters race for US Senate in Maine pic.twitter.com/ODC3uBn5sM — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 9, 2026

Progressive Victory says they’ve received troubling information about Troy Jackson related to his behavior towards women



(Troy Jackson is the person rumoured to replace Graham Platner) pic.twitter.com/PuzxRPlVEr — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 7, 2026

"Maybe we can get Troy Jackson to run in Graham Platner's place. Everyone LOVES Troy Jackson..."



*five minutes later*



"We regret to inform you that Troy Jackson hit a woman" https://t.co/rVhh5ItrW7 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 7, 2026

Democrat Troy Jackson officially launches his U.S. Senate campaign in Maine. pic.twitter.com/hzSdX0wZQY — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 9, 2026

What a mess.

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