Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure
Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure
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Tipsheet

Here Are the Dems Running to Replace Graham Platner. It's a Total Circus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 09, 2026 6:55 AM
Here Are the Dems Running to Replace Graham Platner. It's a Total Circus
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner is no longer in the race, but his camp is hesitant to make it official, and the group eager to replace him is a disaster. It’s a circus, though that’s not surprising: the Democrats have until July 13 to replace Platner, who suspended his Maine Senate campaign yesterday. Platner was a candidate surrounded by controversy: he had a Nazi tattoo, used an app known to be a haven for pedophiles, expressed rape fantasies, faced allegations of domestic abuse, and was also accused of rape by Jenny Racicot. This was one bad dude, but Democrats continued to support him.

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Now, we have this motley crew coming out of the woodwork, and one, Troy Jackson, might’ve have abused some women:

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Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

What a mess. 

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Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
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