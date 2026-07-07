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Tipsheet

CNN's Interview With Graham Platner's Accuser Is an Election-Killing Moment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2026 7:00 AM
CNN's Interview With Graham Platner's Accuser Is an Election-Killing Moment
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Joe Biden short-circuited in front of a national audience on CNN in June 2024. It was the moment everyone knew that a) Biden couldn’t handle the job, b) he was mentally exhausted, and c) Trump was going to win. It was an election-killing moment.

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For Graham Platner, this could have been prevented if his ego hadn’t interfered. Given his history of chaos, it's not surprising that he has been credibly accused of rape. We saw this coming. The New York Times piece was a whitewash—the sexual assault allegations were an open secret, and it was Politico that published a detailed article about it. Jenny Racicot, who was also mentioned in the Times article, spoke out despite her desire for Maine to have a Democratic Senator. She admits that she agrees with much of what Platner wants to say, but for some reason that defies logic, Democrats haven't found a candidate who can do that without rape and domestic abuse allegations, along with someone who is free of Nazi tattoos. 

Her interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper was thorough and damaging. When asked directly if Platner raped her, she responded in the affirmative:

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Yes, Racicot is credible, which is why this entire interview is damning. What’s frustrating is that now everyone hates Platner when the red flags were raised in the Times’ article, even though it was watered down, and this sexual assault story was already inevitable. The difference is that Racicot is a liberal, so now the same people who attacked and dismissed the Times are trying to jump ship. 

This was one of the most predictable stories and reactions this cycle. 

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Watch Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' Narrative on Graham Platner in Less Than Two Minutes on CNN Matt Vespa
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