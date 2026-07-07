CNN's Interview With Graham Platner's Accuser Is an Election-Killing Moment

Joe Biden short-circuited in front of a national audience on CNN in June 2024. It was the moment everyone knew that a) Biden couldn’t handle the job, b) he was mentally exhausted, and c) Trump was going to win. It was an election-killing moment.

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For Graham Platner, this could have been prevented if his ego hadn’t interfered. Given his history of chaos, it's not surprising that he has been credibly accused of rape. We saw this coming. The New York Times piece was a whitewash—the sexual assault allegations were an open secret, and it was Politico that published a detailed article about it. Jenny Racicot, who was also mentioned in the Times article, spoke out despite her desire for Maine to have a Democratic Senator. She admits that she agrees with much of what Platner wants to say, but for some reason that defies logic, Democrats haven't found a candidate who can do that without rape and domestic abuse allegations, along with someone who is free of Nazi tattoos.

Her interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper was thorough and damaging. When asked directly if Platner raped her, she responded in the affirmative:

JAKE TAPPER: There‘s something you said that I just want to find out more about. You said he was forcing himself on you. It was getting violent. You were pushing him off. You were kicking him off. Needles and sewing equipment were falling all over. And... walk us through the… pic.twitter.com/bYaapkcdEi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2026

JAKE TAPPER: There are going to be Democrats who say. I believe you, but I don't care. I'm going to vote for him anyway. Mhm. Because we need a progressive voice in the United States Senate. Mhm. Are you going to be okay with that? Are you going to be able to handle that?



JENNY… pic.twitter.com/ZzL1AuJTWl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2026

JAKE TAPPER: There are going to be people, maybe even his campaign, certainly his supporters who say this is politically motivated. What would you say to that?



JENNY RACICOT, GRAHAM PLATNER ACCUSER: I couldn‘t disagree more. That was actually one of the reasons that I didn‘t… pic.twitter.com/1ucOGSHNc3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2026

JAKE TAPPER: Did Graham Platner rape you?



JENNY RACICOT: By definition? Yes, absolutely. pic.twitter.com/tCt2jpAVD2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2026

🚨JUST IN🚨 Graham Platner accuser Jenny Racicot on why she came forward now:



"I didn‘t want to have to violate this huge level of privacy to my own life to be able to infer that this person is not honest and trustworthy. I felt really protective of my own privacy throughout… pic.twitter.com/JtPxraiE03 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2026

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Graham Platner accuser Jenny Racicot says she has NO political agenda and WANTS a Democrat in the Senate:



"I like the things that he speaks about. They're important. They're important to people. I'm one of those people." pic.twitter.com/B0yJDh44TA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2026

Yes, Racicot is credible, which is why this entire interview is damning. What’s frustrating is that now everyone hates Platner when the red flags were raised in the Times’ article, even though it was watered down, and this sexual assault story was already inevitable. The difference is that Racicot is a liberal, so now the same people who attacked and dismissed the Times are trying to jump ship.

This was one of the most predictable stories and reactions this cycle.

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