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CNN Guest Can't Fathom How Dems Thought This Was an Acceptable Answer From Graham Platner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2026 6:50 AM
CNN Guest Can't Fathom How Dems Thought This Was an Acceptable Answer From Graham Platner
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Jason Rantz just couldn’t believe this, and frankly, neither did any of us when Graham Platner met with Democrats not so long ago. They asked him if anything else was going to tumble out that would jeopardize their plans for Maine. Platner said no, and they believed him. The man with Nazi tattoos, an account of an app used by pedophiles, graphic social media posts, and a then-story about domestic abuse apparently weren’t red flags. 

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Now, a credible rape accusation in 2021 from a woman, Jenny Racicot, has nearly destroyed this campaign. Racicot is a strong liberal supporter of Platner’s agenda, but she said she had to speak out to give voters the full story. 

Rantz, a Seattle-based conservative radio host, tore into the Democrats, where even host Abby Philip had to agree:

Who in their right mind would believe him in any answer he would give other than to say, "Yes, there's more that's going to come out." You're a guy with a Nazi tattoo who has this horrible report coming out in the New York Times. There have been rumors about this for a very long time, and they're, they're giving him the benefit of the doubt that just seemed really odd to me. You couldn't find anyone better in Maine to run up against Susan Collins, you couldn't find any other progressive who would have been able to take on that messaging at all. Like, I, I just cannot believe that.

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Watch Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' Narrative on Graham Platner in Less Than Two Minutes on CNN Matt Vespa
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No one can, man. 

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Watch Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' Narrative on Graham Platner in Less Than Two Minutes on CNN Matt Vespa
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