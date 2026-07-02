This CNN Host Will Be Looking for the Exit If This Happens

Nothing is certain, but the likelihood of CBS News’ editor-in-chief Bari Weiss taking over at CNN has increased now that the Justice Department has approved Paramount's purchase of Warner Bros. The $110 billion merger suggests Weiss, who is revamping 60 Minutes, might gain editorial control. She’s not a guaranteed choice, as there are other contenders, but one thing is clear—if she is selected, Anderson Cooper is reportedly his escape (via NY Post):

CNN star Anderson Cooper has privately told colleagues he does not want to work for CBS News boss Bari Weiss if she is ultimately put in charge of the cable network following Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a report.

Cooper has made his feelings known internally as Paramount chief executive David Ellison weighs whether to give Weiss oversight of both CBS News and CNN once the roughly $111 billion merger closes, the New York Times reported.

Cooper’s reported opposition comes as other top CNN figures are also signaling resistance to a potential Weiss-led future.

According to the Times, CNN chief executive Mark Thompson has told Paramount officials he will not share oversight of the network with another executive, while longtime anchor Jake Tapper recently met with Ellison in Los Angeles.

The report says Ellison remains supportive of Weiss despite months of upheaval at CBS News, where she has overseen a sweeping overhaul of the news division since taking over as editor-in-chief last year.

One option under consideration would pair Weiss with a seasoned television executive responsible for the operational and financial side of the combined news organizations while she retained editorial oversight, according to the Times.