Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'?

Dr. Anthony Fauci was granted a presidential pardon by Joe Biden before he was carted out of the White House. Why? Well, we know why. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard exposed that before she left her post this month. Fauci said the National Institutes of Health didn’t fund gain-of-function research on the COVID virus, even though it appears it did. Because of this development, Fauci could get yanked onto the Hill again sometime in July

John Solomon breaks down how Senator Rand Paul has a golden opportunity to finally expose Dr. Fauci once and for all — even with his pardon from Joe Biden. Solomon says this could be a lose-lose scenario for Fauci. SOLOMON: “We know that in the end days of Joe Biden, Anthony… pic.twitter.com/jGnAx5j4rr

It’s time for Anthony Fauci to tell us the truth. He can no longer hide behind his preemptive pardon. Justice is coming on July 29th. https://t.co/8Hj4kJon7d

The language of the pardon is odd but not bulletproof. Investigative reporter Catherine Herridge broke it down:

Fauci Pardon: Not Bulletproof There are at least two viable, unconventional legal strategies. Plus: Will aggravating factors play a role in John Bolton's sentencing? In this week's Article @X for @C__Herridge subscribers. pic.twitter.com/G5EbStaooE

Based on the records declassified by DNI Gabbard, what we know now is that under Fauci’s tenure, the NIH funded high risk “Gain of Function” research at the Wuhan lab in China.

According to Senator Paul, Fauci lied to Congress about the NIH’s role and use of US taxpayer dollars to fund research on the coronavirus. Senator Paul also alleged Fauci destroyed government records which, on its face, is a felony crime. There are two statutes that criminalize the destruction of government records, 18 U.S.C. § 2071 and 18 U.S.C. § 1519.

It is worth noting Fauci’s testimony where he denied NIH had financed gain-of-function research in 2021: “Sen. Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

In this 2023 clip, Fauci urges COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Fauci claims there is no data supporting safety concerns about the vaccine, which we now know is demonstrably false.

There is evidence some of the most adverse reactions were experienced by young people with robust immune systems who were in the best position to fight COVID infection.

I was told by a veteran of the Justice Department that there are three viable and somewhat unconventional legal strategies.

One strategy calls for charging Fauci with a crime, with the expectation he would file a motion with the court to dismiss based on the pardon. This could open the door to challenging the sweeping pardon’s viability.

Another strategy involves Congress. The pre-emptive pardon complicates Fauci’s scheduled testimony later this month. Because Fauci has been pre-emptively pardoned against past and future criminal charges related to his NIH work, Fauci has no plausible claim to the 5th Amendment, the right against self-incrimination.

If Fauci tried to take the Fifth at Senator Paul’s hearing, the committee could go to a judge to compel his testimony. A finding of contempt could follow.

Finally, one of Fauci’s closest associates has been criminally charged. With pressure and the right incentives he might be flipped and become a cooperating witness.

Dr. David Morens, who was a senior advisor to Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was indicted on multiple charges including conspiracy and obstruction, including destruction, alteration or falsification of federal records.

Along with allegations that personal email accounts were used to evade the Freedom of Information Act, this could be a powerful motivator.