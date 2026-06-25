Fox Sports Host Had Three Words That Perfectly Describe the WNBA After Latest Caitlin Clark Fiasco

Amy touched upon this this morning. There was a terrible no-call that occurred during the Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury game last night. Phoenix Forward Alyssa Thomas punched Clark in the throat. No whistle was blown:

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Media coverage vs reality: pic.twitter.com/3nl4AdMD4r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 25, 2026

Caitlin Clark got punched in the throat & stepped on by Alyssa Thomas.



No foul, of course 🙄 pic.twitter.com/peBy5K3kfi — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

This is an obvious flagrant 2, but the league is allowing Clark to be used as a punching bag. Even Indiana’s coach, Stephanie White, torched the league for letting this slide:

"Absolutely disrespectful. We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called," she said. "It's absolutely egregious, and utterly disrespectful. [Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It's crazy. It's dangerous."

Yet, that’s not the only indignity—Clark was left off the 30th anniversary cover of the WNBA. It’s not a screw-up, as Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are on it. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd ripped into the league for being paranoid, weird, and insular:

"The WNBA, they just keep driving into a wall at full speed with Caitlin Clark…this is a paranoid, weird, insular league" – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/R124wJulLi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

Clark caused a massive attendance spike; they had to change venues for some games. She’s a generational talent, but she’s not gay or black, and that’s driving the woke crowd insane.

The Fever lost 111-109.

I'm blown away by the exclusion of Caitlin Clark.



This is like fans of an indie band not wanting it to go mainstream. https://t.co/PoQiXDeIlM — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 25, 2026

UPDATE: Thomas has been suspended for a game for her foul on Clark, which was upgraded to a flagrant two after review.

NEWS: Alyssa Thomas has received a Flagrant 2 and a one-game suspension for the contact she made with Caitlin Clark's throat during Wednesday's game, the league announced.



Story TK — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 25, 2026

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