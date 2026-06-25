Don't Forget the Broader Context of the Iranian Memorandum
Don't Forget the Broader Context of the Iranian Memorandum
Congress Must End IRS From Silencing Churches and Pastors
Congress Must End IRS From Silencing Churches and Pastors
Why Are We Paying to Train Future Chinese Leaders?
Why Are We Paying to Train Future Chinese Leaders?
VIP
I'm So Grateful That America's Lasted 250 Years
I'm So Grateful That America's Lasted 250 Years
VIP
Don't Be Fooled. Socialism Is Absolutely Tenable Nationwide.
Don't Be Fooled. Socialism Is Absolutely Tenable Nationwide.
The IRGC Just Fired on a Cargo Ship in the Strait of Hormuz
The IRGC Just Fired on a Cargo Ship in the Strait of Hormuz
Trump Derangement Syndrome Will Be the Downfall of the Democrat Party. And Not for the Reason You Think.
Trump Derangement Syndrome Will Be the Downfall of the Democrat Party. And Not...
This Former DNC Chair Just Made a Pathetic Plea to the DSA
This Former DNC Chair Just Made a Pathetic Plea to the DSA
Marco Rubio Says Iran Can Talk All It Wants. One Thing Actually Matters.
Marco Rubio Says Iran Can Talk All It Wants. One Thing Actually Matters.
Usha Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Bizarre NYT Story
Usha Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Bizarre NYT Story
Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question
Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question
This Is How You Know the Biden-Era Fentanyl Scandal Is Bad
This Is How You Know the Biden-Era Fentanyl Scandal Is Bad
Rashida Tlaib Calls Sentencing of Convicted Antifa Terrorists 'a Travesty'
Rashida Tlaib Calls Sentencing of Convicted Antifa Terrorists 'a Travesty'
House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate
House Freedom Caucus Revolts As 'SAVE America Act' Stalls in Senate
Tipsheet

Fox Sports Host Had Three Words That Perfectly Describe the WNBA After Latest Caitlin Clark Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2026 3:30 PM
Fox Sports Host Had Three Words That Perfectly Describe the WNBA After Latest Caitlin Clark Fiasco
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

Amy touched upon this this morning. There was a terrible no-call that occurred during the Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury game last night. Phoenix Forward Alyssa Thomas punched Clark in the throat. No whistle was blown:

Advertisement

This is an obvious flagrant 2, but the league is allowing Clark to be used as a punching bag. Even Indiana’s coach, Stephanie White, torched the league for letting this slide:

"Absolutely disrespectful. We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called," she said. "It's absolutely egregious, and utterly disrespectful. [Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It's crazy. It's dangerous."

Yet, that’s not the only indignity—Clark was left off the 30th anniversary cover of the WNBA. It’s not a screw-up, as Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are on it. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd ripped into the league for being paranoid, weird, and insular:

Recommended

Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question Julia Cassidy
Advertisement

Clark caused a massive attendance spike; they had to change venues for some games. She’s a generational talent, but she’s not gay or black, and that’s driving the woke crowd insane. 

The Fever lost 111-109.

UPDATE: Thomas has been suspended for a game for her foul on Clark, which was upgraded to a flagrant two after review.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question Julia Cassidy
This Is How You Know the Biden-Era Fentanyl Scandal Is Bad Cameron Arcand
Calm Down About JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Don't Forget the Broader Context of the Iranian Memorandum Victor Davis Hanson
This Former DNC Chair Just Made a Pathetic Plea to the DSA Dmitri Bolt
Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question Julia Cassidy
Advertisement