This MS NOW Contributor Had the Most Laughable Take on Algae in the Reflecting Pool

I thought the extreme leftists who are pro-algae were peak insanity ever. There’s a small-scale battle over the reflecting pool in the capital, which has become overrun with algae. To properly clean it up and repair the damage, some of which has been caused by vandals, they will need to drain the pool. Yet, on MS Now, this issue has become one that speaks to the core of our being. It’s the litmus test of our time, except that it’s not.

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Here is another example of a crazy pro-algae (likely paid) protestor. pic.twitter.com/v72c7a1Tap — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2026

Contributor Cornell Belcher said that the fact that kids can't splash in the pool shows that America is heading toward authoritarianism or something like that. Also, there aren't any kids splashing in that pool, sir, unless you're willing to risk contracting brain-eating amoebas in the past. It's a national monument. Can we please return to planet Earth?

MSNOW’s Cornell Belcher is in with what may be the most unhinged media reflecting pool take yet:



Kids can no longer “splash around" in the pool for fear of being arrested, which is the “ultimate symbol” of the country’s fall into authoritarianism.



Good lord. pic.twitter.com/HcbRZoUtuM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2026

What?



I've never seen kids splashing around in the Reflecting Pool.



Is this dude talking about the same one? https://t.co/7SDWkndqz9 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2026

It’s not that, man. But I must give him ‘credit’: this take would do really well with MS Now’s small audience of unhinged, anti-Trump progressives who have no lives.

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