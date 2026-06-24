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Tipsheet

This MS NOW Contributor Had the Most Laughable Take on Algae in the Reflecting Pool

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2026 6:30 AM
This MS NOW Contributor Had the Most Laughable Take on Algae in the Reflecting Pool
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

I thought the extreme leftists who are pro-algae were peak insanity ever. There’s a small-scale battle over the reflecting pool in the capital, which has become overrun with algae. To properly clean it up and repair the damage, some of which has been caused by vandals, they will need to drain the pool. Yet, on MS Now, this issue has become one that speaks to the core of our being. It’s the litmus test of our time, except that it’s not. 

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Contributor Cornell Belcher said that the fact that kids can't splash in the pool shows that America is heading toward authoritarianism or something like that. Also, there aren't any kids splashing in that pool, sir, unless you're willing to risk contracting brain-eating amoebas in the past. It's a national monument. Can we please return to planet Earth?

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It’s not that, man. But I must give him ‘credit’: this take would do really well with MS Now’s small audience of unhinged, anti-Trump progressives who have no lives. 

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