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Tipsheet

Caracas in Ruins: Up to 100,000 Feared Dead As Massive Earthquakes Rock Venezuela

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2026 10:55 PM
Caracas in Ruins: Up to 100,000 Feared Dead As Massive Earthquakes Rock Venezuela
AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

The videos are devastating. The level of destruction is beyond belief. Two major earthquakes, both 7.0 or higher on the Richter scale, hit Venezuela on Wednesday night. The capital has been completely destroyed, with at least 100,000 people feared dead (via NY Post):

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USA USAID VENEZUELA VIDEO

The strongest earthquakes in over a century rocked Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon — causing widespread destruction in the capital of Caracas and leading to fears of high casualties.

A magnitude 7.2 quake struck roughly 100 miles west of Caracas, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor just a minute later, according to the US Geological Survey. 

“High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread,” the USGS warned.

The USGS initially estimated the death toll could range from a whopping 10,000 to 100,000 casualties, though authorities have not yet put out official estimates on deaths or injuries. 

[…]

Videos also showed baseball players and onlookers running into the field of a game in Caracas as the quake hit, shaking power lines and stadium seats. 

Emergency responders were forced to climb through the ruins of collapsed buildings as distraught residents searched for their loved ones into Wednesday evening.

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A state of emergency has been declared. The US is deploying a task force to help with disaster relief. 

Pray for Venezuela. 

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