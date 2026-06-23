Black Radio Host Dropped a Sound Take About the Knicks Going to the Trump White House

The New York Knicks are NBA champions again after 53 years. The last time they reached the NBA Finals, I was 10 or 11 years old. I’ve waited my whole life for this moment, and yes, they will eventually visit the Trump White House. Owner James Dolan, a friend of Donald Trump, has already accepted an invitation. Alas, we’re back to this silly debate about championship sports teams going to the White House.

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It’s a tradition, you clowns. When you win a Super Bowl, an NBA title, or a similar achievement, an invitation to the White House is offered. You don’t have to accept, but for black radio host Charlamagne tha God, he has no issue with the Knicks going. However, for those who refuse, he wants an explanation:

Charlamagne tha God says New York Knicks players are all grown adults and should be able to decide for themselves whether they want to visit the White House.



He clarified that if someone refuses to go, they should be required to have a reason why.



CHARLAMAGNE: “Listen, I think… pic.twitter.com/FoGHzsXsVR — Overton (@overton_news) June 22, 2026

CHARLAMAGNE: “Listen, I think that there are all grown adults and they can do what it is that they want to do...” “But if they’re not going, I would like for them to tell us the reason why.” “Like, you know, we know that no NBA team has won a championship and has visited the White House thus far, but you should let folks know if it’s a political reason you don’t want to go, let them know the reason.” “I think sometimes we normalize what’s going on in the White House because we don’t speak out about it.” “Like don’t tell me it’s just a scheduling conflict, right? Give me the actual reason why it is you don’t want to be there.”

Yes, they are grown men. Yes, no one should really have an issue, and if it’s because of political reasons, say so. That’s a reasoned take regardless of your place on the political spectrum. Charlamagne is not a MAGA supporter or a conservative, but he calls balls and strikes, criticizing both sides. Honestly, I don’t think anyone is going to throw a fit over the Knicks going; the only people doing so right now are the unhinged leftist clowns who don’t watch sports anyway.

The point is, Charlamagne's 'they're grown men who can do what they want' position most definitely irked Sunny Hostin.

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