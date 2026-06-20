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New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 20, 2026 7:00 AM
New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested?
Screenshot via video released by Karmelo Anthony's team

New bodycam and surveillance footage of the Austin Metcalf murder were released yesterday. It’s the case that gained national attention when Karmelo Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf at a track meet at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas. Anthony was found guilty of murder earlier this month and given a 35-year sentence. 

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There are also new images of the weapon Anthony used to kill Metcalf. As he’s being arrested, Anthony pretty much admits he did it.

“I’m not alleged, I did it,” he says as he’s apprehended by police (via NY Post):

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CRIME FOX NEWS LAW AND ORDER TEXAS VIDEO

Newly released photos show the fatal wound Austin Metcalf suffered when Karmelo Anthony stabbed him with a $13 Walmart knife during a confrontation at a Texas high school track meet.

The grisly images, made public Friday by Collin County court, show a deep gash in the 17-year-old football player’s chest, with a forensic ruler placed beside the wound.

Other photos show the blood-soaked interior of a jacket, including heavy staining around the lining and apparent punctures in the fabric. The coat belonged to Joshua Rebmann, a Liberty High School football coach who rushed to render aid to Metcalf — using the garment to stem the bleeding.

The newly released trial exhibits also include images of the folding Ozark Trail multitool knife prosecutors identified as the murder weapon.

Anthony used the 3.5-inch serrated blade to stab Metcalf after the teen and his brother confronted him for sitting in their team’s tent at Memorial High School in Frisco in April of last year.

Metcalf’s heart was pierced, and he was unconscious by the time authorities reached him.

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Anthony should be serving a life sentence. 

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