New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested?

New bodycam and surveillance footage of the Austin Metcalf murder were released yesterday. It’s the case that gained national attention when Karmelo Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf at a track meet at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas. Anthony was found guilty of murder earlier this month and given a 35-year sentence.

Advertisement

There are also new images of the weapon Anthony used to kill Metcalf. As he’s being arrested, Anthony pretty much admits he did it.

“I’m not alleged, I did it,” he says as he’s apprehended by police (via NY Post):

BREAKING: Newly released evidence in the Karmelo Anthony trial includes body camera footage showing the moment police officers took him into custody after the stabbing. pic.twitter.com/vhJRXjWiP7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 19, 2026

Breaking the Collin County judge over the Karmelo Anthony murder trial has released evidence presented in the case. Below are photos of the actual knife used, Karmelo Anthony's backpack, video of activity inside Memorial HS tent moments before stabbing, video spotlighting Karmelo… pic.twitter.com/hAhau24LWW — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 19, 2026

Fox 4 has posted the secondary body cam footage of Karmelo’s arrest. You can hear him plainly say “I’m not alleged, I did it”.



This was played at trial as well. pic.twitter.com/8XdVXN9ITi — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 20, 2026

#BREAKING: This is the surveillance footage jurors were shown before convicting Karmelo Anthony of murder. The grainy surveillance video is shot from across the field but shows students under the Memorial High School tent where Austin Metcalf was stabbed. There is a physical… pic.twitter.com/8ib0j3SM27 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) June 20, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Distant surveillance video of Karmelo Anthony murdering Austin Metcalf has been released by Texas authorities



Karmelo can be seen RUNNING AWAY from the tent after stabbing Metcalf in the heart without provocation.



No obvious scuffle prior to the murder, despite… pic.twitter.com/eC3VhV6ZpK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 20, 2026

Newly released photos show the fatal wound Austin Metcalf suffered when Karmelo Anthony stabbed him with a $13 Walmart knife during a confrontation at a Texas high school track meet. The grisly images, made public Friday by Collin County court, show a deep gash in the 17-year-old football player’s chest, with a forensic ruler placed beside the wound. Other photos show the blood-soaked interior of a jacket, including heavy staining around the lining and apparent punctures in the fabric. The coat belonged to Joshua Rebmann, a Liberty High School football coach who rushed to render aid to Metcalf — using the garment to stem the bleeding. The newly released trial exhibits also include images of the folding Ozark Trail multitool knife prosecutors identified as the murder weapon. Anthony used the 3.5-inch serrated blade to stab Metcalf after the teen and his brother confronted him for sitting in their team’s tent at Memorial High School in Frisco in April of last year. Metcalf’s heart was pierced, and he was unconscious by the time authorities reached him.

Advertisement

Anthony should be serving a life sentence.

Police just released images of the knife used by Karmelo to murder Metcalf



Crockett said this isn't a deadly weapon pic.twitter.com/3dB7mlN3gi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.