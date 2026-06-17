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*THAT* Is Not a Good Sign for Dems Regarding the 2026 Midterms

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2026 6:55 AM
*THAT* Is Not a Good Sign for Dems Regarding the 2026 Midterms
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s 2022 in reverse, with Democrats believing Trump’s approvals, the affordability issues, and the Iran war will ruin the Republicans. However, there’s a problem. The first is that it’s only June—we have a long way to go until Election Day. Anything can happen. Second, Democrats don’t have a clear agenda besides whining about Trump and supporting obviously terrible candidates, some of whom face domestic abuse allegations and have Nazi tattoos. 

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Republicans are also building a defense against a so-called blue wave with these redistricting measures. But the recent poll released on Tuesday was a punch to the gut for the Democrats. They're only ahead by two points, which, as of now, indicates that no wave is on the horizon. It’s a very, very bad poll:

Even CNN’s Harry Enten is saying, for now, the Democrats aren't there yet. Given the weak field of candidates and lack of a clear message, this could turn out to be a dud. We’ll see, but Trump needs to deliver something concrete on Iran soon and see gas prices drop, among other things. No lead feels secure at the moment. 

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