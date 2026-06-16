It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff

Some late polls before election night showed Jared Hudson surging, even beating Rep. Barry Moore in some surveys by a solid five points. Moore still received President Trump’s endorsement, and now he’s heading to face Democrat Everett Wess in the general election (via NBC News):

Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican primary runoff in the Alabama Senate race, NBC News projects, making him the heavy favorite in the general election to succeed Sen. Tommy Tuberville this fall.

Moore, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson for the GOP nomination. The two candidates were forced into a runoff after no one secured more than 50% of the vote in a crowded May 19 primary field.

Alabama’s Senate seat opened up after Tuberville launched his run for governor last year. He easily won the GOP nomination in the race last month.

In a victory speech Tuesday, Moore pointed to his relationship with Trump.

“When I call [Trump], he takes my calls, and we can work together with the senators, that delegation and certainly the president of the United States to make sure that Alabama has an opportunity to bring the jobs back here that we need,” Moore said.