It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff

We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion in the Fall
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion...
All Eyes on Georgia and Alabama Tonight
All Eyes on Georgia and Alabama Tonight
Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View
Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View
VIP
Daily Beast Cites the 'Scandal' of a Comedian Attending a UFC Fight; Press Ignores $1m SPLC Nazi Romance
Daily Beast Cites the 'Scandal' of a Comedian Attending a UFC Fight; Press...
The Great Escape—Let Young Workers Out of Social Security
The Great Escape—Let Young Workers Out of Social Security
Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Terrorists
Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250...
VIP
There's a Ridiculous Bill Set to Make It's Way Through the California State Legislature
There's a Ridiculous Bill Set to Make It's Way Through the California State...
One Israeli Strike Could Bring the New Iran Deal Crashing Down
One Israeli Strike Could Bring the New Iran Deal Crashing Down
VIP
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not the United States.
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not...
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
James Talarico Got Paid Tens of Thousands of Dollars by a Firm That Teaches Your Kids That They're Racist
James Talarico Got Paid Tens of Thousands of Dollars by a Firm That...
Peer Review Exposes Fatal Flaws in Study That Claimed 'Anti-Trans' Laws Spiked Teen Suicide
Peer Review Exposes Fatal Flaws in Study That Claimed 'Anti-Trans' Laws Spiked Teen...
DOJ Charges 15 Antifa Members After Violence Against ICE in Minneapolis
DOJ Charges 15 Antifa Members After Violence Against ICE in Minneapolis
School Pays $95,000 After Punishing Student for Charlie Kirk Tribute
School Pays $95,000 After Punishing Student for Charlie Kirk Tribute
Tipsheet

It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2026 10:55 PM
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Some late polls before election night showed Jared Hudson surging, even beating Rep. Barry Moore in some surveys by a solid five points. Moore still received President Trump’s endorsement, and now he’s heading to face Democrat Everett Wess in the general election (via NBC News):

Advertisement

Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican primary runoff in the Alabama Senate race, NBC News projects, making him the heavy favorite in the general election to succeed Sen. Tommy Tuberville this fall.

Moore, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson for the GOP nomination. The two candidates were forced into a runoff after no one secured more than 50% of the vote in a crowded May 19 primary field.

Alabama’s Senate seat opened up after Tuberville launched his run for governor last year. He easily won the GOP nomination in the race last month.

In a victory speech Tuesday, Moore pointed to his relationship with Trump.

“When I call [Trump], he takes my calls, and we can work together with the senators, that delegation and certainly the president of the United States to make sure that Alabama has an opportunity to bring the jobs back here that we need,” Moore said.

Recommended

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ALABAMA DONALD TRUMP GOP SENATE

Whoever wins this GOP runoff is likely to be the next U.S. senator, so congratulations, Mr. Moore. 


Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion in the Fall Matt Vespa
The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not the United States. Joseph Chalfant
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
Advertisement