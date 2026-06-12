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Tipsheet

Standoff: Active Shooter in Texas Leaves One Dead, 11 Wounded; UPDATE: Suspect Dead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2026 12:45 PM
Standoff: Active Shooter in Texas Leaves One Dead, 11 Wounded; UPDATE: Suspect Dead
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

UPDATE: The shooter is dead.

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***Original Post***

It was a tragic day in Midland, Texas, as police responded to an active shooter situation that resulted in one person dead and another 11 injured. The suspect is barricaded inside a building. Most of the wounded are in stable condition, while others were rushed into surgery (via USA Today):

At least one person is dead and several are injured as authorities in Texas respond to an active shooting and standoff in the city of Midland, according to officials.

Midland police responded to the shooting the morning of June 12 in the 4600 block of West Wall Street and are in a "standoff" with a suspected shooter, Midland spokesperson Stewart Doreen confirmed to USA TODAY. Police heard shots coming from a building and worked to clear the area, Doreen said. Armored units and partner law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

There are 11 known victims, with at least one person dead at the scene, Mayor Lori Blong said during a news conference. Multiple people have been sent to hospitals, Doreen said.

"Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing," Midland Police Chief Greg Snow said.

Blong said there is only one known suspect and the individual is considered "contained" amid the ongoing standoff.

The public was asked to avoid the area while emergency responders were at the scene.

Midland Memorial Hospital received nine of the victims connected to the active shooter incident. Four were in surgery and five others were in stable condition, Director of Planning, Marketing and Communications Tasa Richardson told USA TODAY.

Midland Memorial Hospital was locked down starting at 8:20 a.m. local time due to an "active shooter event," Richardson said. As of 10:10 a.m., the hospital had lifted the lockdown for the main campus, but its emergency department remained locked down until further notice.

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