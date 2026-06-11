Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps

We all knew this redistricting fight was going to be a desperate move by the Left. By the time the 2030 census arrives, Democrats are expected to lose congressional seats and electoral votes. It will be a situation where Republicans won’t even need to worry about the blue wall to win the presidency. This is their final stand. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature redrew their districts in just two days. Of course, a lawsuit was inevitable, and the state Supreme Court issued its ruling yesterday: the maps remain (via CBS News):

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🚨 BREAKING: Florida Supreme Court REJECTS challenge to Florida’s

redistricting map!



The new plan is now locked in for the 2026 elections. pic.twitter.com/ctnZDHU6Js — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: FLORIDA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS 2026 REDISTRICTING MAP



Leftist election lawyer Marc Elias' lawsuit HAS BEEN REJECTED, Gov. Ron DeSantis' House map that adds up to +4 Republican seats gets the GREEN LIGHT!



LFG! ☀️🇺🇸



DESANTIS: "The Florida Supreme Court has REJECTED… pic.twitter.com/gK35sNq1Mm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

The new congressional district map will remain in effect for the midterm elections, after the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a push to block the new configuration. In a 6-1 ruling, the court determined the First District Court of Appeal should consider the merits of the case before it weighs in on the matter. Equal Ground Education Fund and two other voting rights groups brought the case alleging the new districts were drawn to favor the Republican Party, a violation of the state's anti-gerrymandering law, but the First DCA didn't grant a temporary injunction while the underlying case is pending. "At this time, we do not have jurisdiction over that matter, and we do not simply assume that the First District's decision will provide an appropriate basis for this Court's review," the court ruling states. Justice Jorge Labarga wrote a dissent arguing the court did have jurisdiction, and chiding the 1st DCA for not expediting a review by the Florida Supreme Court. The qualifying deadline for U.S. House candidates ends Friday at noon, leaving no time for the courts to rule on the merits of the case before the elections are locked in place. "Had the district court invoked pass-through jurisdiction here, doing so would have established an independent basis for this Court's jurisdiction in this matter," Labarga wrote. "Unfortunately, for now, and with a filing deadline and an election fast approaching, we will not have the opportunity to review the issues of statewide importance raised in the petitioners' efforts to enjoin Florida's 2026 congressional map."

The GOP secures another victory, but the real blow is South Carolina’s complete failure to redraw its maps during the special session called by Gov. Henry McMaster. In that conflict, it was panicked Republicans who sabotaged the process in the state Senate, and we’ll be looking at those folks again soon.

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