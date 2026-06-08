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Does This Dem Rep Know That Graham Platner Already Crossed His 'Red Line' Regarding His Support?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2026 7:00 AM
Does This Dem Rep Know That Graham Platner Already Crossed His 'Red Line' Regarding His Support?
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Rep. Ro Khanna is fully behind Maine Nazi oyster farmer Graham Platner, the Democrat expected to face Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) this fall. It has become a test for Democrats who want to show they can win with quality candidates and reject the baggage linked to the GOP’s support for Donald Trump. The irony is that their effort to be anti-Trump in all areas of politics, including elections, leads them to support a man with SS tattoos. 

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Khanna was pressed about his support for Platner, who recently faced a sexting scandal and was accused of emotional abuse. Khanna said his red line with Platner is evidence of violence. Sir, that was in the New York Times article. Does Khanna know that, technically, it has already been crossed? However, this Face the Nation interview was quite vague on the ‘believe all women’ stance, given that fact. Some even noted that the stories outlined in the Times piece constituted domestic violence. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

The Platner circus isn’t over. We’re in for a horror show this summer. 

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Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
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