Does This Dem Rep Know That Graham Platner Already Crossed His 'Red Line' Regarding His Support?

Rep. Ro Khanna is fully behind Maine Nazi oyster farmer Graham Platner, the Democrat expected to face Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) this fall. It has become a test for Democrats who want to show they can win with quality candidates and reject the baggage linked to the GOP’s support for Donald Trump. The irony is that their effort to be anti-Trump in all areas of politics, including elections, leads them to support a man with SS tattoos.

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Khanna was pressed about his support for Platner, who recently faced a sexting scandal and was accused of emotional abuse. Khanna said his red line with Platner is evidence of violence. Sir, that was in the New York Times article. Does Khanna know that, technically, it has already been crossed? However, this Face the Nation interview was quite vague on the ‘believe all women’ stance, given that fact. Some even noted that the stories outlined in the Times piece constituted domestic violence.

RO KHANNA: “If there was evidence of violence I would not support [Graham Platner]. If there was evidence of sexual assault I would have zero support for him.” pic.twitter.com/dK0urS8god — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2026

Ro Khanna defends Graham Platner against abuse allegations from ex-girlfriends:



“There was no harm, no injury. There was toxicity, and there was, uh, verbal intimidation…but Graham has made it clear that there was no evidence of violence. To me, is a red line.” pic.twitter.com/aLW0LF8kka — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2026

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he believes the account of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's former girlfriend, Lyndsey Fifield, and urged Platner's campaign to stop attacking her and the journalists who reported on the allegations.



“I believe her,” Khanna tells… pic.twitter.com/jAndUizY49 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 7, 2026

Update:



You can now physically twist a woman’s arm behind her back, push her into a room, and lock her in it, and Democrats are fine with. https://t.co/hL15Br6fgc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2026

Rep. @RoKhanna claims he believes @lyndseyfifield's story, and he says he wouldn't support Platner if there were evidence of violence.



THIS is Lyndsey's story. THIS IS VIOLENCE. https://t.co/dwPgnSnakr — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 7, 2026

The Platner circus isn’t over. We’re in for a horror show this summer.

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